SpaceNews.com
AST SpaceMobile searching for funds to accelerate constellation
TAMPA, Fla. — A year and a half after netting around $417 million through its IPO, AST SpaceMobile is seeking more funds to accelerate a direct-to-smartphone constellation that has fallen behind a key regulatory deadline. Despite successfully deploying its gigantic phased array antenna this week, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker-3 prototype...
SpaceNews.com
Skyrora working towards 2023 orbital launch after suborbital failure
BREMEN, Germany — Scotland-based launch startup Skyrora are focused on making a first orbital launch attempt late next year, building on experience from a suborbital attempt in Iceland. Skyrora’s team took their 11-meter-long Skylark L single-stage suborbital launch vehicle to Iceland’s Langanes peninsula in October to attempt to reach...
SpaceNews.com
Boeing reorganizes defense unit, Kay Sears to lead space and launch business
WASHINGTON — Boeing announced Nov. 17 it is reorganizing its defense and space business, a sector of the company that last month reported nearly $3 billion in losses in the third quarter. The sector’s losses were blamed on poor-performing Pentagon programs and the long-delayed Starliner capsule, a reusable spacecraft...
