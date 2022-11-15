Read full article on original website
State critical of proposed 2023 Newburgh city budget
NEWBURGH – The State Comptroller’s Office has reviewed the proposed Newburgh city budget for 2023 and issued a critical report of the spending plan. Among the concerns is that the budget, drafted by City Manager Todd Venning, appropriates $587,250 of fund balance for the water fund, but the problem is the water fund only has $261,871 of fund balance to appropriate. Therefore, the city would have a $325,379 budgetary shortfall in the water fund, the audit said.
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge walkway hours extended
BEACON – The New York State Bridge Authority has extended the hours of operation for the pedestrian and bicycling pathway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move is expected to help area residents better use alternative forms of transportation to travel...
Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)
WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
Council tosses applications and will name Natasha Cherry as council chairperson on Monday
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Common Council interviewed nine applicants for the position of Councilperson-at-Large, who will serve as the body’s chairperson, filling the vacancy created when Sarah Salem resigned following her DWI conviction. The term of the position expires on December 31, 2023. Apparently, the new...
Landlords sue to halt Kingston rent control
KINGSTON – A group of landlords has filed a suit in an effort to nullify recently enacted rent control in the City of Kingston. The 15 percent rent reduction was approved by a six to three vote of the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board as a means to make housing costs more affordable.
Sheriff seeks to add mental health workers to staff
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati addressed the county legislature’s Budget, Finance, and Personnel Committee on Wednesday night to answer questions on his $60 million portion of the proposed 2023 budget. The budget for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is 11 percent of the total county budget.
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Ellenville felon sentenced to federal pen for drug trafficking, gun possession
ALBANY – A 42-year-old Ellenville man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in federal prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County. Antonio Naveo also pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. As part...
Police investigate Ulster gas station robbery
PORT EWEN – Police are investigating the robbery of a Port Ewen gas station late Friday night. According to police radio transmissions, two people stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Citgo station at 443 Broadway and fled northbound on Route 9W in a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident
FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison in racehorse doping case
WHITE PLAINS – A veterinarian and a trainer, both from Orange County, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in distributing adulterated and misbranded drugs in connection with a racehorse doping scheme. Louis Grasso, 65, of Pine Bush, was sentenced to four years and two months in...
Fishkill to hold vets’ ‘Stand Down Day’
FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill will hold a Veterans Stand Down Event on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Fishkill Recreation Center. The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is organized in partnership with the Town of Fishkill Veterans Committee and Mental Health America of Dutchess County Veterans Programs.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
WNYT
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
hudsonvalleyone.com
After using the term “fudge-packers”, Kingston High principal is reassigned
Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning
The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
