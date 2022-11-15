ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

State critical of proposed 2023 Newburgh city budget

NEWBURGH – The State Comptroller’s Office has reviewed the proposed Newburgh city budget for 2023 and issued a critical report of the spending plan. Among the concerns is that the budget, drafted by City Manager Todd Venning, appropriates $587,250 of fund balance for the water fund, but the problem is the water fund only has $261,871 of fund balance to appropriate. Therefore, the city would have a $325,379 budgetary shortfall in the water fund, the audit said.
NEWBURGH, NY
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge walkway hours extended

BEACON – The New York State Bridge Authority has extended the hours of operation for the pedestrian and bicycling pathway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move is expected to help area residents better use alternative forms of transportation to travel...
BEACON, NY
Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)

WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
WALLKILL, NY
Landlords sue to halt Kingston rent control

KINGSTON – A group of landlords has filed a suit in an effort to nullify recently enacted rent control in the City of Kingston. The 15 percent rent reduction was approved by a six to three vote of the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board as a means to make housing costs more affordable.
KINGSTON, NY
Sheriff seeks to add mental health workers to staff

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati addressed the county legislature’s Budget, Finance, and Personnel Committee on Wednesday night to answer questions on his $60 million portion of the proposed 2023 budget. The budget for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is 11 percent of the total county budget.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Police investigate Ulster gas station robbery

PORT EWEN – Police are investigating the robbery of a Port Ewen gas station late Friday night. According to police radio transmissions, two people stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Citgo station at 443 Broadway and fled northbound on Route 9W in a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
PORT EWEN, NY
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
Fishkill to hold vets’ ‘Stand Down Day’

FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill will hold a Veterans Stand Down Event on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Fishkill Recreation Center. The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is organized in partnership with the Town of Fishkill Veterans Committee and Mental Health America of Dutchess County Veterans Programs.
FISHKILL, NY
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

