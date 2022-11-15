ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate activist, 11, accuses Lord Goldsmith of running away to avoid questions

By Sam Blewett
 5 days ago

An 11-year-old activist has accused environment minister Lord Goldsmith of having “run away” to dodge her questions about the release of jailed climate protesters.

Licypriya Kangujam criticised the Tory peer for not giving her adequate answers as she pursued him at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt .

Lord Goldsmith called Extinction Rebellion “bullies” after the campaigners asked for the identity of a civil servant who tried to get the girl to stop following the minister.

Licypriya is already a seasoned campaigner, having been protesting against the crisis for about five years, starting in her native India.

She tracked down Lord Goldsmith in Sharm El-Sheikh to question him on camera, asking: “When are you going to release the climate activists your Government arrested for protesting against new oil and gas licences?”

At that point Lord Goldsmith, the minister for overseas territories, commonwealth, energy, climate and environment, began walking away, with Licypriya in pursuit.

Their conversation is not audible but she said he replied that he “can do nothing about it”.

“He replied, ‘No idea’ & run away!” she tweeted.

“If he can do nothing then why he is a minister? Why he’s coming to #COP27? This is unacceptable. This is not fair.”

The girl also said the civil servant “pushed me two times”.

At one point in the video, the civil servant tried to get the activist to stop her following the minister through some glass doors, with what appeared to be a gentle hand to the girl’s arm.

Extinction Rebellion tweeted their thanks to Licypriya “for speaking up for those in prison in the UK” and Lord Goldsmith owes her answers.

The group also said the “civil servant that pushed an indigenous 11 year old away for asking a question owes an apology”, adding “Anyone at #COP27 know who she is?”

Lord Goldsmith, the failed London mayoral candidate who was handed a peerage after he lost his seat as an MP in the 2019 general election, responded: “What bullies you are.

“She did nothing of the sort as the video shows. She couldn’t have been gentler.

“But I’ll tell you what she does do: works relentlessly-at a fraction what she’d earn elsewhere-fighting to protect nature. & she succeeds. You should thank her & then apologise

“‘Anyone know who she is?’ Makes me so angry this. She’s a civil servant who can’t answer back, who works her arse off for the env & has helped achieve amazing things.

“If we turn things around it will be because of people like her…the person you are seeking to bully. Just awful.”

The Independent

Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’

A historic Cop27 deal to address the devastating effects of the climate crisis is an important step forward, but the failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN secretary general has warned.A deal was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to establish a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating in an effort...
The Independent

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
The Independent

As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting the U.K. was still determined to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” by diverging from the EU’s rules in key areas. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying...
The Independent

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.The alleged change of heart by the Conservative Government, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, raised eyebrows in Westminster.Any such move would also likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers and re-run many...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time, authorities said. Rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble, Sakhalin Gov. Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram. Some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for, he said. Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan. According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt defends tax hikesUkraine: Putin’s troops preparing defencesTrump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social – live
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the trial of Roberto Saviano: call off the dogs

Italy’s draconian defamation laws have long been exploited by the powerful to intimidate and silence troublesome voices. Each year, thousands of proceedings are launched against investigative journalists, and the country’s constitutional court has urged much-needed reform to protect freedom of expression and the independence of the press. The...
The Independent

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters, cars overturned on sidelines of APEC summit in Bangkok

Police in Thailand’s Bangkok fired rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protesters who had gathered near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group meeting on Friday.According to police official Ashyan Kraithong, around 350 protesters clashed with the police about 10km (6 miles) from the meeting venue, reported Reuters.Police said that ten protesters were arrested and five police officials injured.Anti-gov't cum anti #APEC2022THAILAND Summit protesters clash with riot police Friday morning next to Democracy Monument. Police arrested a few protesters. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #APEC2022 #APEC #เอเปค2022 #เอเปค #ม๊อบ18พฤศจิกา65 pic.twitter.com/rqMDXu9NjS— Pravit Rojanaphruk (@PravitR) November 18, 2022“The protesters broke the law, physically...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied

Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others.Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around the world to the tournament but that visitors should also respect their culture and traditions. Alcohol consumption, impermissible in Islam, is one of the areas where the country has been attempting to strike a delicate balance.Here’s a look at some of the issues related to alcohol and Muslim beliefs. WHAT DOES THE QURAN SAY ABOUT...
The Independent

Animal Rebellion activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London

Animal Rebellion staged a protest inside Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea, London, on Saturday (19 November).The action was staged as part of the group’s campaign for a sustainable plant-based food system.Footage shows smartly-dressed activists sitting down at the restaurant, holding green mock “menus” that outlined the “environmental and social cost of Gordon Ramsay’s menu.”“This luxury restaurant epitomises the inequality we face in the UK right now, as well as denial of the severity of the climate crisis,” the group said.Protesters left the establishment as it closed for business.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More TikTok cooking ‘hack’ sparks London Fire Brigade warningPolice respond as at least five killed in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclubMoment Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador role
The Independent

Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt

Investigators said Sunday that last week's massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events.The fire had erupted Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Officials initially said 21 people were killed. Gaza attorney general Mohammed al-Nahal said Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating.He told...
The Independent

Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas

Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
The Independent

Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president.Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank's 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender from a slate of five candidates nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. It follows the firing in September of Mauricio Claver-Carone, who had been the first American to lead the bank in its 63-year history. He was removed after an ethics probe found he likely carried on...
The Independent

Gary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses

Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup 2022 with a monologue addressing the human rights abuses in Qatar.The host country has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums for the tournament and LGBT+ people.“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight,” the pundit said.Lineker’s remarks came before the first game of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarHarry Kane wearing rainbow armband in Qatar part of England principles, says DierWorld Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time
The Independent

Canadian man applies for euthanasia because he can’t afford a home but reconsiders after $60,000 GoFundMe

A Canadian man with a severe disability applied to a government euthanasia programme when he feared he faced eviction from social housing, only to reconsider once strangers online helped him raise over $60,000.Following an accident a few years ago, Amir Farsoud, 54, has been living in St Catharines, Ontario, with debilitating back pain and relying on government payments for food and housing. Often, he found himself with as little as $7 a day for food.In October, when the rooming house where he lives with two roomates went up for sale, he feared he would lose his home and be...
The Independent

World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment

The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
