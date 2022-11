Tonight's Forecast: Scattered light snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Light snow showers continue to fall across West Michigan tonight, becoming more isolated in nature on Wednesday. Between tonight and Wednesday night, up to an additional inch of snow is possible for most of the region. Steady winds and colder temperatures settle in starting on Thursday, firing up the lake effect snow machine! A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from tonight through Thursday morning for Berrien and Cass Counties. Localized snow totals of 5" to 10" will be possible in spots in these counties with lake effect and and lake enhancement from a northwest wind. Bitter cold air creates crashing temperatures on Friday through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. That will likely drive heavier lake effect snow, as well. Our forecast models are indicating our winds during this time frame will be predominately westerly, which would drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and perhaps even further east. Early indications are that about 6" to 10" or more could fall from Thursday night through Sunday. All-in-all, that's about 2" of snow per day. We expect Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings to be issued for this lake effect event, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some light snow showers. Another inch or so possible. Lows around 30. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cold, chance of light rain and snow showers, transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold. Lake effect snow showers develop. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the week. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. The heaviest snow will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube