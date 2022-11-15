ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Children’s and teens roundup – the best new chapter books

By Kitty Empire
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZN0W2_0jBCHNQb00
‘Effortlessly outclasses the majority of celeb children’s offerings’: An illustration from The Book That No One Wanted to Read by Richard Ayoade and Tor Freeman.

Blockbuster authors Cressida Cowell and Robin Stevens introduce new series, while SF Said returns with a tremendous counterfactual thriller

It’s blockbuster season. Cressida Cowell, author of two successful series, returns with a new franchise that shares magical DNA with its immediate predecessor, The Wizards of Once. Starring two warring sets of step-siblings, Which Way to Anywhere (Hachette, £12.99 hardback) finds a family repressing its witchy past, the better to hide from interdimensional beings trying to regain a stolen map of their interlocking worlds.

With his ability to illustrate at will, young K2 O’Hero is in particular danger from THE EXCORIATOR (so villainous he is only ever referred to in block caps, exquisitely drawn by Cowell); plucky animated toothbrushes lighten the mood.

Back in our own dimension, we find middle-years sensation Robin Stevens. The first book in her new series, The Ministry of Unladylike Activity (Penguin, £12.99 hardback), stars May Wong, the little sister of Hazel from the previous franchise, Murder Most Unladylike.

It’s wartime and May feels trapped at boarding school. Keen to be a spy, she runs away in an effort to prove herself. Joining forces with Eric, whose German ancestry must be kept secret, the two pose as evacuees to spy on a family they think is helping the Nazis.

Inevitably, there’s a body count and much superb Agatha Christie-style whodunnitry. Portrayals of ordinary people caught in the war’s crosshairs underline the indiscriminate cruelty of xenophobia.

The Chestnut Roaster (Everything With Words, £7.99) is only Eve McDonnell’s second book, but the Irish author is shaping up to be a keeper. Like Katherine Rundell’s The Rooftoppers, The Chestnut Roaster is an atmospheric adventure set in long-ago Paris.

Tiny for her age, Piaf sells fragrant chestnuts on a street corner. Her beloved twin, Luc, has lost his memory but Piaf’s prodigious power of recall means she is constantly being overwhelmed by her past. Everything is wrong: the grown-ups think it’s 1887, not 1888, and gifted children are going missing. When Piaf herself nearly falls victim, she is plunged into a terrifying adventure in the Paris catacombs, dodging bones, rats and a memory thief. A pacy feast for the senses, dizzyingly illustrated by Ewa Beniak-Haremska.

The biggest return this month is that of SF Said, whose last kid-lit hit, Phoenix, came out in long-ago 2013; he is best known for the 2003 classic Varjak Paw. Set at the upper edge of the age range, Tyger (David Fickling Books, £12.99 hardback) is a tremendous counterfactual thriller that nods to William Blake and real historical events. The British empire is still going, bodies are still swinging from Tyburn gallows and slavery is un-abolished. Free people of colour are confined to the Soho ghetto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfjKy_0jBCHNQb00
‘A window to the rich world of the subcontinent’s epics’: The Gita: For Children by Roopa Pai. Illustration: Sayan Mukherjee

Delivery boy Adam Alhambra is rescued from a mugging by a terrifying creature – another one of those pesky interdimensional beings, it turns out, but the good kind, trying to save humanity from itself. The tyger, though, is dying. Adam must dodge not just a terrible villain who wants tyger for his menagerie, but racist mobs protesting against the enclosure of the commons to save the beast – and his beloved London – from the bleak historical path it is on. It doesn’t take an interdimensional being to spot Tyger’s relevance to our historical moment.

For light relief, a couple of Socratic dialogues. The Gita: For Children by Roopa Pai (Swift Press, £12.99) adapts the Bhagavad Gita, one of India’s ancient texts, for a key stage 2+ audience. On the eve of a civil war, the warrior Arjuna has the collywobbles; his mentor, Krishna (a god in disguise), talks him through his options. Published to coincide with Diwali, The Gita – somewhere between folklore, self-help and RE – provides a window to the rich world of the subcontinent’s epics.

Richard Ayoade should need no introduction – he voiced Templeton in the CBBC series Strange Hill High and his absurdist instincts effortlessly outclass the vast majority of celeb children’s offerings. The Book That No One Wanted to Read (Walker Books, £10.99 hardback) is a freewheeling conversation between a shy book and a keen reader. Splendidly illustrated by Tor Freeman, The Book… combines snarky silliness with a paean to the limitless possibilities of the blank page.

  • To order any of these books for a special price and support the Guardian and Observer, click on the titles or go to guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

In brief: Papyrus; The Weather Woman; My Life in France – reviews

Irene Vallejo (translated by Charlotte Whittle) This prize-winning Spanish title has a classy jacket and impressive heft, which is only fitting really, since it celebrates the book as an object. More enticingly still, novelist and essayist Vallejo enlivens history with imagination and personal anecdote as she traces the book’s lineage from scrolls made of aquatic plant pith to codices and tablets, digressing to show how its development is interwoven with the development of western civilisation. Is Papyrus available as an ebook? Yes, but I’ll bet any reader drawn to it is going to want to save up for the hardcover.
The Guardian

‘What will I spend the money on? Pens’: the winner of our graphic short story prize 2022

It was seventh time lucky for Rebecca Jones in this year’s Observer/Faber award for emerging cartoonists with her story of three girls camping out in a suburban garden. When Rebecca Jones sent off her entry for this year’s Observer/Faber graphic short story prize, it was more in hope than in expectation: this was her seventh attempt at a win. But context is often all, and in a year when many of the almost 200 entries were distinctly downbeat and anxious – a delayed effect, perhaps, of the pandemic lockdown – her story worked like a charm on the judges. Midnight Feast has a sweetness that appealed to all of us. If this tale of three girls who camp out for the night in a suburban garden is at moments melancholic, it’s also quietly funny. We liked her characters’ expressive faces, and her sure way with bathos; it also chimed with experiences we all remembered having ourselves.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past

In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
The Guardian

The Guardian

505K+
Followers
116K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy