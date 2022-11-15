ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
Delaware County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Delaware County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam. Sheriff Beck wants to let the community know that if anyone receives the documents attached, it is a scam. DCSO says this is the second scam that their office has been made aware of by...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County

A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
TULSA, OK
Drug Forum in Bartlesville Tonight (November 18)

Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. A panel of experts on the drug and the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK

