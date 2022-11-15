Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP confirm that pickup truck fell off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house
JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house. Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves...
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
KTUL
Delaware County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Delaware County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam. Sheriff Beck wants to let the community know that if anyone receives the documents attached, it is a scam. DCSO says this is the second scam that their office has been made aware of by...
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
One woman dead after car goes off highway crashes into Jenks home
Police and fire departments asked people to avoid the area near 105th and Sheridan on Thursday night after the crash.
news9.com
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County
A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
KTUL
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
KTUL
Sapulpa police arrest 28-year-old man suspected of stabbing, killing girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department arrested a man Saturday after investigating a homicide. On Nov. 19, just past 10 a.m., SPD responded to a possible stabbing near South Cedar Street and West Orleans Avenue. Officers located a 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, later identified as...
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
TPD: Man robbed by 5 people, suspects lead police on chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. TPD Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter told FOX23 the victim knew...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drug Forum in Bartlesville Tonight (November 18)
Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. A panel of experts on the drug and the...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave
Rogers Co. Sheriff says his office needs for deputies after five were placed on administrative leave after shooting a man last week.
Comments / 1