BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...

