Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event "Concert for George" showing Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On November 29, 2002 — one year after the passing of George Harrison — Olivia Harrison [...]

SEDONA, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO