Following the implosion of FTX, the NFTs that Coachella Music Festival created as lifetime passes are no longer accessible. This is the case with 10 lifetime passes that Coachella sold as NFTs to the tune of $1.5 million in total. Coachella partnered with FTX to mint NFTs. Now, FTX is defunct. Additionally, fans who moved lifetime passes out of FTX found those NFTs lack functionality in other wallets.

1 DAY AGO