gmoney’s House of 9dcc Announces the Release of ITERATION-02
Luxury fashion frontier brand 9dcc by NFT guru gmoney has announced the launch of its second phygital drop – “ITERATION 02”. The drop is in collaboration with Art Blocks founder Snowfro. The next edition is set to reveal at Art Basel in Miami from Tuesday, November 29th through Saturday, December 3rd. Learn more about the highly anticipated drop below!
Blockbar x Vayner3 Drop An Exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label NFT
Johnnie Walker, the premium whisky brand, in partnership with BlockBar, 88rising and Vayner3, is releasing a Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle and NFT. The limited edition collection exclusively released on BlockBar includes 250 NFTs with artwork by Vandy the Pink. The holders will also have access to an immersive whiskey experience on December 1 at Art Basel.
Gala Games Shooter ‘Superior’ Goes Live on Steam
Superior, the much-awaited shooter by Gala Games, is now up for sale on Steam. Early access is available for immediate gameplay. However, players are advised that the Steam version of Superior does not include NFTs. This is per Steam’s policy prohibiting NFTs and other Web3 technology in the games that they list.
Pablo Stanley Of Robotos Fame Launches NFT Project: Humankind
Robotos NFT founder Pablo Stanley has announced the launch of his highly anticipated Humankind NFT collectibles. This is the debut drop from the Humankind web3 IP studio and also features 10,000 unique black and white digital collectibles. Learn more about the project below and how you can mint these amazing digital collectibles!
Coachella Festival’s “Lifetime” NFT Passes Are Now Stuck In Limbo
Following the implosion of FTX, the NFTs that Coachella Music Festival created as lifetime passes are no longer accessible. This is the case with 10 lifetime passes that Coachella sold as NFTs to the tune of $1.5 million in total. Coachella partnered with FTX to mint NFTs. Now, FTX is defunct. Additionally, fans who moved lifetime passes out of FTX found those NFTs lack functionality in other wallets.
