Read full article on original website
Related
Court rejects Ohio’s challenge of federal ban on using coronavirus money to fund tax cuts
COLUMBUS -- A federal appellate court on Friday ruled for the administration of President Biden and against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost who was hoping to overturn a prohibition against using coronavirus relief dollars to fund tax cuts. In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion...
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0