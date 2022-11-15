Read full article on original website
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13 year old girl and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
SFGate
Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SFGate
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery
FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
SFGate
Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SFGate
Police Asking For Help Locating Suspect Wanted For October Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred on Oct....
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
Auto burglary suspects arrested after foot chase on San Francisco freeway
The three men exited a stolen car on the freeway and began running from officers on foot, officials said.
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
Body found in Bay Area home engulfed by fire; arson suspected
A fire that engulfed an East Bay house where a body was found was intentionally set, officials said Thursday night.
SFGate
5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash
PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
Motorcyclist dies on I-80 in collision near Berkeley, CHP says
An adult male died in a motorcycle collision on westbound I-80 in Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, the CHP said.
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo police investigating 23rd homicide of the year following shooting, stabbing incident
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating their 23rd homicide of the year following a stabbing and shooting Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Third Street at 7:24 a.m. on the report of a man being attacked. An 80-year-old man from Vallejo was found suffering at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
NBC Bay Area
5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg
Five people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three of the victims were children, the CHP said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of the collision on westbound Highway 4 just east of...
VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
