SFGate

Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery

FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Asking For Help Locating Suspect Wanted For October Homicide

KRON4 News

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash

KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police investigating 23rd homicide of the year following shooting, stabbing incident

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating their 23rd homicide of the year following a stabbing and shooting Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Third Street at 7:24 a.m. on the report of a man being attacked. An 80-year-old man from Vallejo was found suffering at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Five people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three of the victims were children, the CHP said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of the collision on westbound Highway 4 just east of...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

