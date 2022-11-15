Aric Massingill, Elizabeth Salerno named 2022 Norma Dell Courage to Care Award winners

ADRIAN — Volunteers and community advocates for supporting homeless individuals in Lenawee County came together Tuesday to award the Lenawee County Continuum of Care’s Norma Dell Courage to Care Award.

This year's recipients were Adrian Fire Chief Aric Massingill and Elizabeth Salerno, former Housing Help of Lenawee executive director.

The award is named for Sister Norma Dell, an Adrian Dominican Sister who was the first executive director of the agency now known as Housing Help of Lenawee. The presentation at the Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan headquarters in Adrian was conducted as part of Homelessness Awareness Month, which is recognized nationally in November.

The award is presented annually to individuals, couples or agencies who have made contributions toward alleviating homelessness concerns in Lenawee County. The county’s Continuum of Care (CoC), a group of agencies and organizations working together to address homelessness and housing issues in Lenawee County, presents the award.

In addition to serving the Lenawee County community on a daily basis within their respective roles, Massingill and Salerno were also recognized for their efforts in working with the evacuation this summer of the near 200 tenants living at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian. The evacuation happened during the afternoon hours July 25 because of a crack found between the wall and the floor of a third-floor apartment. The building was deemed structurally unsound and unsafe for occupancy.

Massingill and Salerno were not only presented with Courage to Care award plaques, but they also received Michigan state proclamations signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, and state Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, who presented the proclamations to the awardees.

Aric Massingill

Massingill has been the Adrian fire chief for four years and has been with the department for 22 years. He has nearly 30 years total in firefighting experience, a news release from the Continuum of Care said, and comes from a long history of firefighters. His father, Terry Massingill, who was present at the ceremony, has been a firefighter for more than 40 years.

The CoC described Massingill as a “true hero in the Adrian community” for his work during the evacuation of Riverview Terrace.

“Aric was not only instrumental in the prevention of homelessness for the residents, but he was 100% hands-on,” the release said. “He went the extra mile all the time and at all levels. He was respectful, compassionate and caring. Mr. Massingill went from organizing residents’ pickups, to renting moving trucks for residents’ relocations, and to hugging people when they needed to cry.”

Massingill said receiving the award was “unexpected.”

“There was a tremendous amount of people who did amazing things and still are,” he said.

Massingill recounted the phone call he received at 9:49 a.m. July 25 letting him know the apartment building had an issue that needed to be prepared for. As vague as the phone call was, Massingill said he knew that preparing for anything was the important thing to do.

“The cool thing about emergency management is, it's nothing we ever trained for. Never did I expect that I would have to evacuate a 12-story high rise,” he said during his awards speech. “But a lot of things we had in place, we just adapted and said, ‘Well, we've done this, so let's use that and do this.' That was great, because everybody jumped in.”

The fire department did not have a lot of time to prepare for the evacuation, but when the process began, the department was aided by the Adrian police, engineering services and public works departments. A multitude of other agencies stepped up during the evacuation, he said, and are still involved with making sure tenants’ needs are addressed.

“The community came together tremendously, and still is,” he said. “…There's all kinds of agencies that I never knew existed before August of this year that do tremendous things.”

In the state proclamation read by Kahle, Massingill was lauded for his actions during the evacuation, noting he “demonstrated immense respect, compassion and care to the residents of Riverview Terrace.”

“His compassion and dedication to serving those in need inspires and encourages others to raise awareness and to support the needs of the homeless in Lenawee County,” the proclamation said. “His selfless actions encourage countless others to work to provide options for those who have been uprooted or at risk of losing their homes.”

Elizabeth Salerno

Salerno, former executive director of Housing Help of Lenawee, was recognized for her “devoted” 16-year professional career at Housing Help of Lenawee where she fundraised and advocated for and served homeless individuals in the county.

In her last six years as the executive director, the agency was awarded several state and federal grants, which she successfully managed and fulfilled, the news release said.

“Elizabeth was a key member of the CoC Public Awareness Committee and spearheaded Project Connect and Homeless Awareness Month activities. These annual events were highly successful because of her efforts, and residents of Lenawee County benefited in countless ways because of her efforts,” the release said. “Elizabeth cares deeply about people facing housing crisis.”

When she first began with Housing Help of Lenawee, Salerno’s first job was working the front desk, she said. She then worked in direct-client support before becoming executive director. She now works with the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. Lynne Punnett is serving as the interim executive director of Housing Help of Lenawee.

Kahle called it a “true honor” to recognize someone who has spent so much of her own time honoring and recognizing other people.

“Elizabeth has made a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of people. And through her example, she remains a true ambassador for the homeless here in Lenawee County,” the signed proclamation from the state of Michigan said.

Even with working in a different role and in a different state, Punnett said Salerno continues to assist the Continuum of Care and Housing of Help of Lenawee.

“She continues to take our calls and our texts and helps us and helps (Continuum of Care executive director) Claudia (Annoni) and Housing Help of Lenawee. I'm just incredibly grateful for that. You've made a big difference,” Punnett said.

Laura Schultz Pipis, who read an extended recollection of the Riverview Terrace evacuation and situation prior to the awards ceremony, called Salerno the backbone of the Continuum of Care for all of the years she served the organization. Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties, another organization that continues to work with the Riverview Terrace tenants and many other individuals throughout Lenawee County.

“I did get to meet and work with Norma (Dell) over the years, and she is a very amazing lady. I still don't think I can fill her shoes,” Salerno said. “I don't know that anyone will ever be able to. But, honestly, the only reason why I'm able to do anything that I did while I was here is just because of the fact that we are such a giving community.”