Monroe, MI

3 new troopers join Monroe post of Michigan State Police

By The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Three troopers from the 142nd Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School graduated last week and were assigned to the Monroe post.

The new graduates preparing to serve Lenawee and Monroe counties are troopers Samantha Hill of Willis, Ryan Kalnbach of Hudson and Shaun Mangrum of Adrian.

Once they arrive at the post, they will have to complete the Field Training Officer program with a senior trooper for the next five months before serving the public on solo patrols.

Monroe's newest state troopers were part of a class of 59 graduates in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony in Lansing, where Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, administered the oath of office to the 59 graduates.

The 142nd Trooper Recruit School began June 26 with 85 prospective troopers at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision-making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, and precision driving.

Trooper Matthew Patercsak was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at their ceremony. Recognized during the ceremony was Trooper Kevin Brown, who received the Outstanding Performance, Physical Fitness and Marksmanship awards, Trooper Shiloh LaButte who received the Team Building Award and Trooper Gavin Lamarche who received the Academic Achievement Award.

Including the 59 new graduates, there are approximately 1,192 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,888 enlisted members in the state police.

