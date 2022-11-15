Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute recognizes Woodworking Warriors with Vetsgiving

ADRIAN — Participants in the Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute's Woodworking Warriors program were recognized on Veterans Day.

Vetsgiving at the SBWI's Adrian woodshop featured the presentation of awards — many of them light-hearted — to veterans who take part in the Woodworking Warriors program. Speakers included state Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian; Alison Watson, director of the Michigan Arts and Culture Council; and Adrian Noon Rotary Club president Chip Moore. Kahle highlighted state resources available to veterans, Watson discussed the MACC's support for nonprofit organizations such as the SBWI, and Moore, a U.S. Army veteran, discussed some of his military experiences and presented SBWI executive director Luke Barnett with a $6,500 donation. The money was raised through the Rotary club's Lenawee Bike Tour in September.

There are 259 veterans signed up for the Woodworking Warriors program, which was started with $35,000 in financial support from the Rotary club, according to information provided Friday. The program is free to any veteran. The woodshop is open to veterans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The program has five levels, starting with showing up to see if the program is something the veteran would like to do. The next steps are Learn, Participate, Certify and Lead. There also are outdoor activities, such as camping, hunting and fishing. To learn more about the program, visit longlivewood.org/warriors.

Guests on Friday also could check out artwork created by some of the program participants and bid to win some of the pieces.

The SBWI is in building 41 on the PlaneWave Instruments campus, 1375 N. Main St. in Adrian.