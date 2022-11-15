Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer HEAVY SNOW HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1023 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was near Westerlo, or 16 miles northeast of Hunter moving east at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Claverack, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Valatie, Windham, Athens, Philmont, Gilboa, Kinderhook, Prattsville, Breakabeen, Lorenz Park and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 21A. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN FULTON NORTHERN HERKIMER...HAMILTON...NORTHERN FULTON...AND SOUTHERN HERKIMER COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1244 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Ohio, or 16 miles north of Little Falls moving east at 35 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Stratford around 110 PM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southern Tioga County in central New York South central Chenango County in central New York * Until 1000 AM EST. * At 919 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Binghamton Airport to Waverly, moving east southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Waverly and Owego. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 60 and 83. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 6. Near whiteout conditions have been observed on webcams and at the weather service office in Binghamton, where winds have gusted over 35 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Madison, Onondaga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 11:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Madison; Onondaga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches along and north of the NY Thruway with locally higher amounts possible across far northern portions of the counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Onondaga and Madison counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will be possible across far northern portions of Onondaga and Madison counties. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur today. Rates decrease late this evening as the snow lifts northward. Amounts will be much lower south of the NY thruway. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 11:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 9 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour today. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4362 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4327 7586 4324 7565 4325 7550 4326 7517 4332 7509 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4345 7509 4350 7539 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7567 4312 7568 4304 7520 4312 7514 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0000Z COORD...4335 7563 4344 7567 4348 7581 4342 7586 4318 7587 4316 7567 4311 7565 4303 7551 4306 7536 4323 7534 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO...LEWIS... WAYNE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...Lake effect snow with wind gusts up to 30 mph will rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour within the most intense part of the band. There is also the potential for thunder within this band at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1053 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was located over western Oswego and extreme northeastern Cayuga Co. This band will oscillate back and forth across Oswego county this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Central Square, Cato, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Brewerton, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, Sterling, New Haven, Phoenix, Ira and Minetto. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 34. ***Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in the most intense portion of this band.*** SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows over southern Lewis county into this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4422 7543 4433 7568 4440 7591 4415 7638 4402 7640 4393 7636 4393 7618 4404 7577 4403 7568 4414 7547 TIME Y22M11D19T1800Z-Y22M11D20T0000Z COORD...4413 7559 4425 7548 4439 7581 4440 7591 4415 7638 4386 7637 4383 7629 4372 7622 4374 7606 4391 7573 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T0900Z COORD...4370 7541 4384 7553 4394 7603 4383 7629 4359 7625 4341 7667 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 4350 7536 TIME Y22M11D20T0900Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4352 7536 4359 7564 4367 7623 4355 7625 4356 7643 4338 7677 4325 7640 4318 7587 4340 7586 4342 7550 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0900Z
