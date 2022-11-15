Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO...LEWIS... WAYNE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...Lake effect snow with wind gusts up to 30 mph will rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour within the most intense part of the band. There is also the potential for thunder within this band at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1053 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was located over western Oswego and extreme northeastern Cayuga Co. This band will oscillate back and forth across Oswego county this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Central Square, Cato, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Brewerton, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, Sterling, New Haven, Phoenix, Ira and Minetto. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 34. ***Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in the most intense portion of this band.*** SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO