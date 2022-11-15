Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN GREENE SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 931 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was near Worcester, or 15 miles southwest of Cobleskill moving east at 50 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jefferson, Westerlo, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Prattsville, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Rensselaerville, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Conesville, West Settlement and East Berne. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO