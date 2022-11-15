Read full article on original website
Fast food employees demand corporations halt efforts to overturn labor law
On Tuesday afternoon, champions of AB 257 — such as Assembly members Wendy Carillo and Miguel Santiago — spoke to a loud crowd of fast food workers and supporters. This comes after the news that Starbucks, McDonald’s and other fast food chains are seeking to pass a referendum that would overturn AB 257, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Labor Day.
