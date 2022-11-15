ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

'Learning from each other': Brockton-area Black entrepreneurs share success stories

By Chris Helms, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

BROCKTON — Nurse-turned-CEO Esther Wamburu riveted the crowd with her story of building her company. It now grosses $2.5 million and employs more than 200 people, she said.

The CEO and founder of Stoughton-based Scituate Light Caregivers spoke to about 70 Black entrepreneurs and people eager to support them at a Black business roundtable hosted by Brockton Community Access .

Wamburu sought help from folks like Algeria Marsh of the state's Supplier Diversity Office and Jason Hunter of the Greater Brockton Workforce Board.

"This process really works," Wamburu said.

Marsh and Hunter were on hand for the Oct. 18 session, which was part presentation, part networking event and all business.

Delivering high quality service

Eval Silvera, one of Brockton's best-known entrepreneurs, was on the panel. That didn't stop the Brockton Beer Company co-founder from scribbling notes fast as he heard about new ideas and programs.

Out of the 255 breweries in the state, five are Black-owned, Silvera said.

Opening wasn't easy.

"We went through a lot of struggles to get there," Silvera said of the June opening of the taproom.

Here's what $1.2M buys in Bridgewater $1.2M five-bedroom home on Greenbrier Lane in Bridgewater: Sept. 6-9 real estate report

Silvera said he's been pushing to deliver a high-quality customer experience, something he admits hasn't always been synonymous with Brockton. He said it hasn't been hard to find good people, but it has been tough to keep them.

"It's not just a job," Silvera said of the hires he makes for the 121 Main St. brewery and taproom. "You're part of the history we're building here downtown."

'We have to just go for it'

About $240 million has been allocated statewide for workforce development over the next three years, said Christine Abrams, president and CEO of the Commonwealth Corporation, which organized the event. Part of the quasi-public organization's work is to ID and tear down existing and historical barriers that have held back some groups, she said.

One major way to overcome those barriers is for Black entrepreneurs to help each other, several attendees said.

"We are learning from each other," said Yves Cajuste, a well-known figure in Haitian-American journalism who now leads the Greater Brockton Minority Business Association .

Tracye Whitfield , a Springfield city councilor and executive director of the state's Coalition for an Equitable Economy , said minority business owners need to think big.

"A lot of times we rent from each other, when we should be owning the real estate," Whitfield said. "Sometimes we have to just go for it."

Here's what happened in court Judge refuses to throw out ex-Brockton police chief's crash charge

Marsh, one of the panelists, said that inclusion is everybody being involved.

"I'm very proud of who I am and where I came from and what I can provide to help someone else succeed," Marsh said.

Some of the discussion at the event was simply acknowledging the joy of being in a room full of other Black entrepreneurs and business people. In a state like Massachusetts that's 70% white , most rooms aren't like that.

Whitfield talked with the crowd about struggling to "put on that face" going in to an office that was 98% white. She found working from home freeing, she said.

"I want to bring my whole self," Whitfield said.

Workforce development is on the mind of the newest addition to the city's legislative delegation. Rita Mendes, a Brockton Democrat, is representative-elect for the majority-minority 11th Plymouth House district. Mendes said she aims to join the Workforce development committee when she starts her term in January.

Resources for Brockton-area businesses

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews . Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Learning from each other': Brockton-area Black entrepreneurs share success stories

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Boston street performer Snap Boogie creates dance NFT company

Snap Boogie has a dream: “To do a show where people pay $100 to come watch [him] do [his] thing on the big stage.” Years and years into performing, that dream has not faded. Snap Boogie, born Cjaiilon Andrade, is a street performer in Boston who specializes in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Goncalves restores historic First Parish building into 20 apartments

BROCKTON, MA Developer Joseph Goncalves completed the renovation of the historic First Parish Building and is set to open this month. The three-story building, once condemned and a priority for redevelopment, will contribute to the transformation of downtown, into a 24-hour, live/work/visit destination. Located at 19 Main St., One Nine...
BROCKTON, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
645
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy