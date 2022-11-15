ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

'You will be missed': Brockton man dies in fatal crash on Pleasant Street

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuuGp_0jBCBOWa00

BROCKTON — A 42-year-old city man died in a car crash after his car struck a utility pole at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, the same spot where, 10 weeks prior, a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash.

Florentino Ruidiaz, also known as "Junior" to his family, was the driver of the vehicle. At around 2:03 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Brockton and State Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash in the vicinity of 262 Pleasant St., per a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

"Upon arrival, police located a Nissan Altima off to the side of the eastbound lane had struck a utility pole," the statement said. "The motor vehicle had heavy front end damage."

Ruidiaz was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Per a GoFundMe page his family members set up, friends describe Ruidiaz as "a stand up guy who will always be missed." His family could not be reached immediately for a comment.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Brockton Police.

How violent is Brockton?We compared it to 8 other cities to get the real answer.

On Aug. 31, a pedestrian, identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza of Brockton, was killed and four others were injured as a result of a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that involved pedestrians and a police motorcycle in the same spot as the crash on Nov. 6, where Nye Avenue meets Pleasant Street, officials said.

Witnesses told WCVB-TV, an Enterprise news partner, that the pedestrians were walking across the street after being dropped off when they were hit by a Mercedes sedan, that then was struck by the motorcycles.

The crash on Sunday, Nov. 6 came just two days after another fatal crash in Brockton, in which a 21-year-old man was killed and another person injured as a result of a rollover at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of 580 Centre St.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton

A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER

WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
NECN

Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
LEICESTER, MA
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Driver Hospitalized In Wrong Way Crash On I-395 In Oxford

One person is hospitalized after a wrong way driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on a Massachusetts highway, Quiet Corner Alerts reports. The crash happened after a pickup truck going the wrong direction entered I-395 North around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the source said. That truck then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going the right direction just before Exit 7A, the source continued.
OXFORD, MA
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
645
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy