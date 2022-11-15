Read full article on original website
Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album
DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
Watch Missy Elliot and Cardi B join Lizzo on stage in California
Lizzo brought out two special guests during her show at the Kia Forum in California on Friday night (November 18) with Missy Elliott and Cardi B joining her onstage. The show was the last date of Lizzo’s current North American headline tour in support of fourth album ‘Special‘. During the gig, Missy Elliott teamed up with Lizzo for a live airing of ‘Tempo’, from her breakthrough 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’, while Cardi B joined her for their standalone collaborative single ‘Rumors’.
Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”
Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency
Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket sale cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”
The general sale for Taylor Swift‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ via Ticketmaster has been pulled at the last minute due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster announced today (November 17) that its planned general sale tomorrow (November 18) for Swift’s 2023 North American tour dates has been pulled owing to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.
R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28
R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite for first new song in 35 years, ‘Strong Together’
Former The Smiths bandmembers Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke have reunited for their first new song in 35 years for Rourke’s band, Blitz Vega. ‘Strong Forever’ is released ahead of a new album by the band comprising Rourke and ex-Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers. Rolling Stone reports that...
Watch Jack White cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
Jack White covered Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ as his Supply Chain Issues tour touched down in Malaysia – check out footage below. Taking to the stage of 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening (November 16), White played a bluesy version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, originally taken from Nirvana’s 1993 album ‘In Utero’, alongside the usual hits from his back catalogue.
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners
The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated live throughout the day. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce,...
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
Florence + The Machine postpone rest of UK tour due to broken foot: “My heart is aching”
Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot. In a statement posted to Instagram, Welch revealed that she unknowingly played last night’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with the fracture, and had the break confirmed this morning after an X-Ray.
BTS’ Jin becomes fastest soloist to sell a million copies with ‘The Astronaut’
BTS’ Jin’s solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, has sold over a million copies within 16 days of its release. According to data from South Korean music sales tracker Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Music Chart), ‘The Astronaut’ had sold over 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, with 224,390 copies sold for the week of November 6 to 12. A report by The Korea Economic Daily adds that ‘The Astronaut’ is now the fastest album by a soloist to surpass a million sales in the Circle Chart’s history.
How long would it take to watch all of ‘Breaking Bad’?
How long it would take to watch all five seasons of Breaking Bad in their entirety has been revealed. The Netflix show ran from 2008 until 2013 and starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to making meth to pay his medical bills after being diagnosed with cancer.
Enter Shikari release collaborative single with Cody Frost, ‘Bull’
Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘Bull’ – you can listen to it below. The song features Cody Frost and marks the band’s second collaboration of the year, following on from this summer’s ‘The Void Stares Back’ with Wargasm. “We’ve known...
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for third season
The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available. Francesca...
Watch The Smile perform ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ on ‘Fallon’
The Smile appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (November 18) to perform ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ – check it out below. The Smile – made up of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their ‘A Light For Attracting Attention‘ album back in May, with ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ acting as the lead single.
