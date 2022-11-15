The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated live throughout the day. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce,...

