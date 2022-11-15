Read full article on original website
Crystal Moss
5d ago
This shouldn't even be a debate or up for question. This should be covered for all children. Period. While you're at it pay our educators well. Stop funding other countries till our own is we taken care of.
Jewles
5d ago
Instead of free lunch why don’t they offer health lunches. Real food not all this processed crap and crap that full of carbs.
ksl.com
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
kuer.org
Avian flu has hit Utah’s turkey flocks hard this year
Avian influenza has been especially bad in the U.S. Forty-six states and over 50 million birds have been affected since February. The virus occurs naturally in wild birds and is spread through nasal and oral discharges and fecal droppings. It’s almost uniformly fatal to turkeys, chickens, ducks and waterfowl.
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
ksl.com
Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
kuer.org
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
KSLTV
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Pie Underground: Over 40 Years of Feeding Students
Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.
ksl.com
Intermountain takes 1st step to transform old Sears site into 'urban hospital'
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is taking the first step toward reimagining a downtown block as demolition crews inch closer to tearing down an old Sears department store that stood there for decades. A law firm for Intermountain Healthcare filed an application with Salt Lake City Tuesday, seeking...
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
Local hospitals: Illness surge at Primary Children’s isn’t happening in Wasatch Back
The Salt Lake Tribune reported this week that Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is “full to the brim” with young patients. Intermountain Healthcare operates Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital. A company spokesperson declined to provide any information on how full Wasatch Back hospitals are but said they were operating normally.
KSLTV
Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites
SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
