magnoliareporter.com
Lanxess plans new western Union County wells for brine production
Lanxess Corporation wants to feed its Union County bromine plants with more brine from the Smackover Formation. The company seeks an order from the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission to establish the “Central Expansion Brine Unit” for 6,600 acres of land in western Union County. The move is...
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle's biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday. As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task. Virtually...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
magnoliareporter.com
Union County's COVID-19 deaths rise by one
Union County recorded its 198th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties had slight increases in active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,299. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by six in Columbia County
Columbia County saw a sudden uptick in active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420. Total Active Cases: 17. Up six since Wednesday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Slayton-Bunner signs track LOI with Southern Arkansas
Magnolia High School senior Kate Slayton-Bunner signed a letter-of-intent with the Southern Arkansas University track and field program on Wednesday in the MHS Media Center. While competing at the junior high level, Slayton-Bunner was a two-time conference champion. She was also conference champion during her sophomore and junior seasons as a member of the Lady Panthers. During the last two track seasons, she was part of a 4x800 relay team that won two conference championships and was also a two-time state champion in the 800m run.
magnoliareporter.com
Carlos L. Thomas
Carlos L. Thomas was born July 2, 1977, in Inglewood, California to Jacqueline Thomas and Herbert McDaniel. His grandparents, Deacon Jimmy D. Thomas Sr. and Melba Lee Thomas were influential in his upbringing and he was raised in the Shady Oaks area of Springhill, LA. Carlos departed this earthy realm...
Prescott, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Steven Jones resigns as head football coach at El Dorado
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones After 13 years in coaching, Steven Jones is starting a new chapter. Jones, who helped El Dorado to the Class 6A state football championship last season, resigned Friday. He finished 25-20 in four years guiding the Wildcats, including a 5-6 record ...
salineriverchronicle.com
Watch Warren vs. Stuttgart in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs live Friday at 7PM
After defeating Blytheville in round one of the 4A State Playoffs, the Warren Lumberjack Football season continues as the Jacks host Stuttgart for the second time this season at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren. To watch the game live, see the video player below. Please note that this is...
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
magnoliareporter.com
Richard Ray "Ricky" Turner
Richard Ray “Ricky” Turner, 69, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Ricky was born March 3, 1953 in Hope to the late Alfred Wayne Turner and Ruby LaJuan (Bright) Turner. He retired from Phillips Petroleum where he was a supervisor offshore and then worked for Woodfield Trucking. He loved to read, sing and ride motorcycles.
magnoliareporter.com
Linzy records career night in SAU’s 60-point win over Arlington Baptist
Southern Arkansas women' brought the chaos to the W.T. Watson Center in their dominant 104-44 win over Arlington Baptist in the Thursday night home opener. The Muleriders saw impressive scoring efforts from all over the board, but team scoring was led by senior Mychala Linzy who scored a career-high 23 points in her second season in Magnolia. Linzy's 23 points serve as the first time the senior has scored 20 or more points in a game. She also recorded a career-high six baskets from behind the arc, successfully connecting on 75% of her 3-point attempts.
magnoliareporter.com
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado
The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
magnoliareporter.com
Black’s double-double highlights Southern Arkansas' big win over Ecclesia
Southern Arkansas never trailed and easily moved past Ecclesia College on Friday night, 89-49. The Muleriders improved to 2-2 on the season behind senior LaTreavin Black's 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Three other Muleriders were in double-figure scoring and the team had its best total rebounding effort in over seven years. It...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County inmate "without merit" for commutation
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. HOWARD, PIKE and GARLAND COUNTIES. Augusta Thompson, hot check violations. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:...
hogville.net
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
magnoliareporter.com
Theatre veterans to lead SAAC’s Little Shop of Horrors
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will welcome Delaine Gates and Darrin Riley as co-directors of their spring 2023 production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”. Longtime veterans of the stage, Gates and Riley have worked together dozens of times over the years, including at SAAC, at El Dorado High School, and at festivals and performances internationally. They will join forces again with “Little Shop of Horrors,” sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers and All About Flowers, and scheduled to take the stage March 3-5 and 9-11, 2023.
