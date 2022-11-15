Read full article on original website
Black’s double-double highlights Southern Arkansas' big win over Ecclesia
Southern Arkansas never trailed and easily moved past Ecclesia College on Friday night, 89-49. The Muleriders improved to 2-2 on the season behind senior LaTreavin Black's 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Three other Muleriders were in double-figure scoring and the team had its best total rebounding effort in over seven years. It...
Linzy records career night in SAU’s 60-point win over Arlington Baptist
Southern Arkansas women' brought the chaos to the W.T. Watson Center in their dominant 104-44 win over Arlington Baptist in the Thursday night home opener. The Muleriders saw impressive scoring efforts from all over the board, but team scoring was led by senior Mychala Linzy who scored a career-high 23 points in her second season in Magnolia. Linzy's 23 points serve as the first time the senior has scored 20 or more points in a game. She also recorded a career-high six baskets from behind the arc, successfully connecting on 75% of her 3-point attempts.
Slayton-Bunner signs track LOI with Southern Arkansas
Magnolia High School senior Kate Slayton-Bunner signed a letter-of-intent with the Southern Arkansas University track and field program on Wednesday in the MHS Media Center. While competing at the junior high level, Slayton-Bunner was a two-time conference champion. She was also conference champion during her sophomore and junior seasons as a member of the Lady Panthers. During the last two track seasons, she was part of a 4x800 relay team that won two conference championships and was also a two-time state champion in the 800m run.
SouthArk baller earns Player of the Week
South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week for the week ending November 13. Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds over a three-game stretch. Portilloz, of Choudrant, LA, also set a school record...
Carlos L. Thomas
Carlos L. Thomas was born July 2, 1977, in Inglewood, California to Jacqueline Thomas and Herbert McDaniel. His grandparents, Deacon Jimmy D. Thomas Sr. and Melba Lee Thomas were influential in his upbringing and he was raised in the Shady Oaks area of Springhill, LA. Carlos departed this earthy realm...
Harvest Food Bank honors Summit Utilities
Summit Utilities Arkansas was honored with the award of “Outstanding Volunteer Group” from the Texarkana Harvest Regional Food Bank. The award was bestowed upon Summit for its outstanding commitment and dedication to the Texarkana community throughout 2022. Summit committed 36 service area team members to work the regional...
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins
On February 10, 1979, Queen Hawkins and Willie Specks welcomed the life of their beloved and treasured son, Dominic Tavarous Hawkins, to the world. Monday, November 7, 2022, was the day on which Dominic returned to his Heavenly home for eternal rest. He was raised in Cotton Valley, LA, and...
Central Elementary School names Students of the Month
Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. Central Students of the Month for November are as follows. Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi. Fourth Grade. Front Row: A'Laishya...
Lanxess plans new western Union County wells for brine production
Lanxess Corporation wants to feed its Union County bromine plants with more brine from the Smackover Formation. The company seeks an order from the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission to establish the “Central Expansion Brine Unit” for 6,600 acres of land in western Union County. The move is...
Horace “Bud” Biddle
Horace “Bud” Biddle joined the Heavenly bound train to be with the Lord at 9 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in TEXarkana. He was born October 23, 1938, to the late Fannie and Printis Biddle. Horace was a well-known safe, long haul truck...
Union County's COVID-19 deaths rise by one
Union County recorded its 198th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties had slight increases in active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,299. Total...
Richard Ray "Ricky" Turner
Richard Ray “Ricky” Turner, 69, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Ricky was born March 3, 1953 in Hope to the late Alfred Wayne Turner and Ruby LaJuan (Bright) Turner. He retired from Phillips Petroleum where he was a supervisor offshore and then worked for Woodfield Trucking. He loved to read, sing and ride motorcycles.
Albemarle's biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday. As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task. Virtually...
