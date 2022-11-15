Southern Arkansas women' brought the chaos to the W.T. Watson Center in their dominant 104-44 win over Arlington Baptist in the Thursday night home opener. The Muleriders saw impressive scoring efforts from all over the board, but team scoring was led by senior Mychala Linzy who scored a career-high 23 points in her second season in Magnolia. Linzy's 23 points serve as the first time the senior has scored 20 or more points in a game. She also recorded a career-high six baskets from behind the arc, successfully connecting on 75% of her 3-point attempts.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO