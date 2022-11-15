‘It’s definitely special’: Boiling Springs field hockey looks to stay perfect, punch 1A title ticket with win over Central Columbia

Read full article on original website
Avery Pollock’s OT goal wins Lower Dauphin its seventh state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Lower Dauphin and Wilson postseason field hockey rivalry, this time the PIAA 3A championship version, unfolded Saturday at Chapman Field much the same as the District 3, Class 3A final did two weeks ago. A hard-fought game that went into overtime. And, the game...
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Wyomissing’s dynamic rushing attack ends historic West Perry football season in district title game
WYOMISSING — West Perry knew Saturday’s matchup would be all they could handle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch: Cumberland Valley girls wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Cumberland Valley was one of two girls wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Eagles wrestlers Nachraliz Cordero-Rodriguez, Mari Bruscino and Emma Vogel and coach Ryan Seagraves answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Central Dauphin’s blue-collar approach has lifted girls soccer program to state championship round
It’s not only nobility that comes with a workmanlike approach. Sports teams tend to win a lot of games when individuals cast aside personal ambitions for the good of the team. Central Dauphin is now one victory shy of becoming a state championship girls soccer team again. There have...
Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson
If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
Watch: Central Dauphin wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Central Dauphin was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Rams wrestlers Ryan Garvick and Matt Repos and coach Jeff Sweigard answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
Newport field hockey’s state tournament run cut short as the Buffs finish in the Elite Eight
Newport joined fellow Perry County team West Perry in the elite eight of the state tournament but fell short with its third loss against Boiling Springs. Beginning their season with the Perry County tournament, the Buffaloes came up short in the championship game and lost to Greenwood after defeating Susquenita in the semifinals.
Harrisburg commands both sides of scrimmage, rocks Central York in 6A semifinal
YORK – These five individuals won’t show up in Friday’s box score. And while offensive linemen rarely earn full credit for handling their specific and physical assignments, you can’t write Harrisburg’s latest chapter of this ongoing football season without them.
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own. The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute. The ball had...
Penn State-Rutgers wrap-up: Some Lions to know heading into the Senior Day matchup with Michigan State
Penn State’s quest for a 10-2 regular season is down to one game. Can the Lions get the job done against Michigan State at home on Saturday?. You know the names of Penn State’s most productive players on offense and defense.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals
The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
‘It will be a battle’: Palmyra, Mechanicsburg to scrap it out one more time with 2A title on the line
Palmyra and Mechanicsburg have made for a handful of can’t-miss, Mid-Penn field hockey matchups across the past couple seasons, so they will hardly be strangers when they step on the field in the 2A state title game Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School. In fact, when the teams get...
Penn State-Rutgers takeaways: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen make history, Parker Washington's absence, more
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As the traveling Penn State fans, the only people left at SHI Stadium, cheered and the Nittany Lions celebrated, the speakers blared the “Saturday Night Live” theme song, which was odd. But it does open the doors for an easy joke. Live from Piscataway,...
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
