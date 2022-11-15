‘It’s definitely special’: Boiling Springs field hockey looks to stay perfect, punch 1A title ticket with win over Central Columbia

If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.

HUMMELSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO