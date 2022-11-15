ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

‘It’s definitely special’: Boiling Springs field hockey looks to stay perfect, punch 1A title ticket with win over Central Columbia

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Cumberland Valley girls wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more

Cumberland Valley was one of two girls wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Eagles wrestlers Nachraliz Cordero-Rodriguez, Mari Bruscino and Emma Vogel and coach Ryan Seagraves answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson

If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry football advances to District championship game

Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals

The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy