Ocean County, NJ

Beach Radio

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening

BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Mormons Came Early to Ocean County

One of the advantages of writing a weekly column on history is that it affords you the luxury of taking a subject that might have been only a footnote in some narrative and delve into it in depth. The formula also gives you time to follow leads in the search for new information on the topic.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

