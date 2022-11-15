Read full article on original website
Related
Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey
For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
This New Jersey Town Will Add a Little Holiday Fright to Your Christmas Delight
If you've been naughty this year, this event's for you. When you think of Christmas events, you usually think of sparkling lights, and pictures with Santa. Festive music is playing, Christmas trees are up, and everyone is super happy!. This is not that kind of event; it's even better. The...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Toms River Pizza and Panini giving out free T-giving dinners to those in need. How to get one
With the cost of Thanksgiving items going up 12% since last year, many people are either forced to, or choosing to forgo their traditional Thanksgiving dinner simply because they can't afford it. Then there are those who will spend it alone and figure, "what's the point of cooking?" Then there's...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
10 Businesses We Really, Really Want in Ocean County, NJ in 2023
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit. I...
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Two new epic roller coasters announced for Steel Pier in Atlantic City
The historic Steel Pier in Atlantic City, N.J. is renowned for "1,000 Feet of Fresh Air Adventure & Over-the-Ocean Outdoor Fun". That boardwalk adventure and fun is about to surge like the rising tide. Not one but two brand new roller coasters are coming to the amusement park within the next three years.
Surf City and Seaside Park among NJ towns raising beach badge prices for 2023
As winter approaches, people are already thinking about summer at the Jersey Shore. It's at about this time every year when coastal municipalities release information about the upcoming year's beach season, including seasonal, weekly, and daily beach badge prices and whether the prices will remain the same or change in any way.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
thesandpaper.net
Mormons Came Early to Ocean County
One of the advantages of writing a weekly column on history is that it affords you the luxury of taking a subject that might have been only a footnote in some narrative and delve into it in depth. The formula also gives you time to follow leads in the search for new information on the topic.
The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration comes to Millburn, NJ this weekend
MILLBURN — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but winter is in the air in Millburn. The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Carnival sponsored by the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Taylor Park, 100 Main St., Millburn, from 2 to 6 p.m. The rain date is Monday, Nov. 21.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
My Mom Says Don’t Hang Christmas Lights In Lavallette, NJ! Do You Agree?
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. Okay, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0