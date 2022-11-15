Stockton workshop invites public to give suggestions on how to increase housing

Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Air district unveils $5M grant program for installation of electric vehicle chargers
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District recently announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
Roche, Syrop are top two vote recipients for Hayward City Council; Salinas is next mayor
A planning commissioner and a self-described community organizer are leading the race among eight candidates for two seats on the Hayward City Council, according to results updated Friday evening by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Julie Roche and George Syrop have received more votes than any of the other...
In her home city, Wilma Chan Way dedicated in honor of late Alameda County supervisor
A renamed street was unveiled in Alameda this week to remember and honor late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, who died unexpectedly about a year ago in a traffic collision. Wilma Chan Way replaces Constitution Way, stretching from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue. About 10 signs were replaced and co-located...
Santa Clara County celebrates success of five CalWORKs recipients at annual awards event
Santa Clara County honored five clients of a state assistance program and celebrated the success of those families in an awards ceremony at the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a state program administered by counties that helps families with...
Federal grant will help East Oakland monitor air quality with sensors, mobile sampling van
A grant from the federal government will go towards monitoring air quality in East Oakland through new sensors and an air monitoring van. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was awarded $298,114, according to a news release from district management. The funds will allow the district to use a...
mymotherlode.com
Triplex Housing Project To Be Built In Sonora
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission voted unanimously to reduce the setback requirements on a parcel of land near downtown so that a triplex can be constructed. The action came at this week’s meeting at a time when many city and county leaders have been voicing a desire to increase the local housing inventory.
Valero PAC cash may have hurt Benicia City Council candidates it backed, mayor says
Two Benicia City Council incumbents backed by a Valero-funded “Progress for Benicia” political action committee appear to have lost their re-election, according to the latest numbers posted by Solano County on Tuesday. Benicia is home to the Valero refinery, which is the largest employer in the city. Terry...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Monterey County will be changing the hours and days it offers COVID-19 testing at community testing sites. County officials said in a statement that demand for testing has decreased because...
A fate etched in concrete: Santa Clara County cement production facility closing for good
A MASSIVE CEMENT plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS HIGH School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
Contra Costa County offering 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests via mail-order program
Contra Costa County residents can now receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a mail-order program, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The test kits will ship to residents’ homes within 5-7 business days, according to Contra Costa Health Services. County health officials are urging residents to...
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
Vallejo sales tax measure passing, but three similar Solano County proposals face defeat
Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures, but as vote tallies continue to trickle in a week after Election Day only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there...
Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor
For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
Thousands of Bay Area UC academic workers go on strike; university proposes mediation
University of California officials have proposed mediation to solve a contract dispute between 48,000 unionized academic workers and the university. The proposal came late Monday following a day in which the tens of thousands of workers went on strike among all 10 UC campuses. More than 10,000 workers at the...
How will San Jose fill vacant council seats?
San Jose could see a stunning shakeup next year with seven new faces on the City Council, with two current elected officials potentially leaving office early. If the results from last week’s election hold, District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next San Jose mayor and District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas will represent Santa Clara County District 1 as its supervisor—leaving two vacancies on the 11-member council. This will be part of the other turnover with seats changing in Districts 1, 3, 5 and potentially 7.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Matt Mahan wins San Jose mayor’s race; Chavez concedes, sends congratulations
San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan has won his bid to be the city’s next mayor. Mahan’s opponent in last week’s election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, announced Wednesday she was conceding and wished him luck in leading the city. “Although I will not be serving...
