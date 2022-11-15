Read full article on original website
Related
Electric Cars Are Good, but We Still Need Fossil Fuels
Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil. Here is the rest of my list of "inconvenient facts" about electric cars. "The future of the auto industry is electric," says President Joe Biden. He assumes a vast improvement...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0