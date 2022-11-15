15 Work-from-Home Jobs That Pay at Least $20 an Hour

Working from home became a popular employment option during the pandemic, and it’s still an achievable goal even as more workers go back to the office.

If you’re trying to stay at home to work or looking for ways to boost your bank account , there are still plenty of work-from-home options that can make you more than $20 an hour.

Check out these potential options to find one that works for you.

1. Virtual assistant

Just as some jobs have moved online, so have the administrative assistants that support those jobs.

Virtual assistants are assigned tasks that a typical assistant would be assigned such as booking travel, answering emails and calls, or other clerical tasks.

They are important pieces of the workforce to keep an office — even a virtual one — running smoothly.

2. Customer service

If you work well with customers, a job in customer service may be a good work-from-home opportunity.

Customer service representatives typically answer calls from customers and engage with them online or through email to answer questions or fix issues with products or services.

3. Tutoring

Some kids struggle with particular subjects, particularly in recent years as they moved between in-person and online schooling.

Tutoring may be a great option for you, particularly if you’ve worked in a specific subject or have a detailed knowledge of certain classes for students.

You also can set your own schedule, which can allow you to be more flexible with your hours.

4. Nursing

Doctors adopted telehealth visits during the pandemic to see patients without asking them to come into an office space. But doctors need nurses to make everyday work run smoothly.

Look into a possible remote nursing position if you have experience in the field. It may be especially important for older patients or those with mobility issues if you focus on those areas.

5. Sales

Sales may be a great work-from-home job if you’re not afraid to be extroverted and talk to clients or potential customers on a regular basis.

Some companies may offer a flat hourly rate that you can add to with commissions depending on how many sales you can make or the clients you bring to the company.

6. Transcription

Transcription services are important for any number of positions and can be done from your home office.

You can take recordings and type them up on your own time and even make additional money per hour if you can specialize in a particular field like healthcare or law.

7. Insurance

Insurance companies need a variety of positions covered to make sure customers can get the best insurance coverage.

You can talk to potential clients about how much home insurance coverage they may need or what type of insurance to carry for their cars, recreation vehicles, and even watercraft.

8. Bookkeeper

Bookkeepers may be responsible for keeping track of expenditures and revenue or could be responsible for payroll for a company’s employees.

If you have previous experience in accounting, you may find bookkeeping from home to be a rewarding position that pays well.

9. Data entry

Companies across the country need data entry workers who can deal with sensitive information on a regular basis. This could help boost your hourly pay depending on what kind of work you do for your clients.

Some data entry positions may not require a college degree, making them easy to take on if you don’t have previous experience.

10. Consultant

You might want to consider becoming a consultant if you’ve been working in a particular field or specialized industry.

Your knowledge and ideas could be great resources for a company needing help with projects from someone who understands the good things and challenges within a particular industry.

11. Freelance writer

Companies need different types of writing for different uses, so consider a freelance writing job if you have previous writing experience.

You may be able to focus on work for a certain industry or help multiple clients across different professions by writing blogs, articles, or posts for a company’s social media accounts.

12. Ecommerce

Now may be a good time to try out that side hustle you’ve been interested in and turn your own products into a full-time position.

Think about products you may be able to sell online, and look into different sales platforms like Squarespace, Shopify, or Etsy to make your creative dreams and business ideas a reality.

13. Event planning

You don’t have to be on-site at all times to plan an event. Event planners often make calls, research venues, find caterers, and order decorations all from the comfort of home.

You also can make additional money by focusing on specific events you can build your expertise such as wedding planning or corporate event planning.

14. Tax preparer

If you have previous accounting experience, you could become a tax preparer from home. You may want to help companies prepare their taxes on a regular basis or focus specifically on personal taxes.

Tax season in the months leading up to the April 15 tax deadline could be busy, but it also could allow you to charge a premium and make extra cash to help you for the rest of the year.

15. Travel agent

Travel agents are responsible for booking vacations, including getting reservations for hotels and ordering tickets for special attractions.

You also may also help corporate clients get flights and accommodations for work-related events. It’s also a good idea to specialize in a specific destination based on your interests and experience.

Bottom line

Working from home can be a good way to boost your bank account and stick to a budget. Find a position that you will enjoy or can fit within your talents or previous professional experience.

A remote position could also offer you the chance to try something new and see if there’s a different profession or industry that will make you happy to work from home each day.

