East Greenwich, RI

ABC6.com

Aspiring 12-year-old Trooper spends day at State Police barracks

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader says he’s a State Trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community everyday on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention of Rhode...
WEST WARWICK, RI
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
ABC6.com

Man, woman accused of distributing drugs near school in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man and woman are accused of distributing drugs from their apartment. Police said they executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street Thursday, after several months of investigating an illegal distribution of drugs. There, Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said officers arrested Kevin...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident

(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Three state troopers struck by cars within days of each other

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be alert after three troopers were struck in separate incidents within days of each other this week. “We are incredibly fortunate that none of these incidents resulted in a life-threatening injury, but we need drivers to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Target 12: Yard Waste

While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
hyannisnews.com

DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER

WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA

