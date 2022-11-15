Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old Trooper spends day at State Police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader says he’s a State Trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community everyday on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention of Rhode...
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
Woman accused of killing Montville motorcyclist in drunk driving crash sentenced
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was sentenced on Friday in the death of a Montville man who was riding his motorcycle along Route 1 in East Lyme when she hit him in July of 2019. Frank Barabas was 42 years old and a father of three. His family is still heartbroken by his […]
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
liveboston617.org
Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street
At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
ABC6.com
Man, woman accused of distributing drugs near school in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man and woman are accused of distributing drugs from their apartment. Police said they executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street Thursday, after several months of investigating an illegal distribution of drugs. There, Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said officers arrested Kevin...
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Turnto10.com
Three state troopers struck by cars within days of each other
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be alert after three troopers were struck in separate incidents within days of each other this week. “We are incredibly fortunate that none of these incidents resulted in a life-threatening injury, but we need drivers to...
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Fire damages Middletown home
Crews were called to Chases Lane off West Main Road just before 11 p.m.
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
Missing North Smithfield man found
A North Smithfield man reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
