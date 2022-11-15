Read full article on original website
One person shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to 29 Peachtree St. SW around 7:03 p.m. after hearing reports of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwes...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after a car slammed into a Lithonia home on Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say a car slammed into a home in Lithonia on Saturday evening. According to officials, the crash happened at the 5800 block of Wind Gate Lane. According to DeKalb County police officials, “it was a car accident...
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two...
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon. 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court. Taylor is facing charges...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
Atlanta police identify SUV that dragged 17-year-old nearly 70 feet
ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department has identified the vehicle that struck a 17-year-old girl and left the scene, officials said. On Nov. 7, at approximately 11:32 pm, the victim was struck by a light-colored SUV near 1106 Lanier Boulevard. The unknown SUV did not stay at the scene of the collision, according to police.
Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs found during search at motel, Morrow Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot by gunman in his car, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able...
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homeless man fatally struck by train overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeless man is dead after he was hit by a train in southwest Atlanta. Police say the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday at Spelman Lane and Peters Street when he was fatally struck by the train. They say his tent was just about five feet away from the tracks where he was hit.
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
ktalnews.com
LSP: Georgia man fatally crashes into parked Mack truck
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fatal crash killed a Georgia man in DeSoto Parish early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Police say just before 5 a.m., a two-car crash happened on LA Highway 513 near Kyle Porter Road, killing 42-year-old Damien Milligan of McDonough, GA. Crash investigators...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
