Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after a car slammed into a Lithonia home on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say a car slammed into a home in Lithonia on Saturday evening. According to officials, the crash happened at the 5800 block of Wind Gate Lane. According to DeKalb County police officials, “it was a car accident...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon. 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court. Taylor is facing charges...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot by gunman in his car, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homeless man fatally struck by train overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeless man is dead after he was hit by a train in southwest Atlanta. Police say the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday at Spelman Lane and Peters Street when he was fatally struck by the train. They say his tent was just about five feet away from the tracks where he was hit.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
ktalnews.com

LSP: Georgia man fatally crashes into parked Mack truck

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fatal crash killed a Georgia man in DeSoto Parish early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Police say just before 5 a.m., a two-car crash happened on LA Highway 513 near Kyle Porter Road, killing 42-year-old Damien Milligan of McDonough, GA. Crash investigators...
MCDONOUGH, GA

