One man in WWE who has proven his value time and time again is "The Honorary Uce," Sami Zayn. It doesn't matter what the narrative is for Zayn's character –- Sami shows up each week and gives his absolute all into what is expected. This is a reputation that has followed Zayn throughout his career, ever since he introduced the "El Generico" masked luchador character in 2002. The persona was a silly yet captivating character from Mexico who never said anything except his "Ole!" catchphrase. For about a decade, Generico would establish himself as a must-see talent with promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Chikara, ROH, DDT Pro, and others, before he was officially signed to a WWE developmental contract in January 2013.

1 DAY AGO