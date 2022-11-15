Read full article on original website
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Mother of Duke recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer ...
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.
This Is How Tony Khan Learned Pro Wrestling Is Not Real
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with "The Ringer" about his love of pro wrestling and how it started. Khan was 7 years old when he began his wrestling journey, by watching syndicated weekend programs, "Superstars" and "Wrestling Challenge." A few years later, at the age of 12, Khan learned pretty quickly from the internet how scripted pro wrestling really was.
Insight Into How Zac Efron Is Taking To Pro Wrestling For 'The Iron Claw'
Actor Zac Efron has been channeling his inner wrestler for "The Iron Claw." In the biopic of the Von Erich family, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and he arrived on set impressing others with his physique to truly embody the role. As Wrestling Inc. reported back in October, Chavo Guerrero...
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Sami Zayn Proves Character Reinvention Can Lead To Career Rejuvenation
One man in WWE who has proven his value time and time again is "The Honorary Uce," Sami Zayn. It doesn't matter what the narrative is for Zayn's character –- Sami shows up each week and gives his absolute all into what is expected. This is a reputation that has followed Zayn throughout his career, ever since he introduced the "El Generico" masked luchador character in 2002. The persona was a silly yet captivating character from Mexico who never said anything except his "Ole!" catchphrase. For about a decade, Generico would establish himself as a must-see talent with promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Chikara, ROH, DDT Pro, and others, before he was officially signed to a WWE developmental contract in January 2013.
Kyrie Irving Speaks on Learning the Power of his Platform
In his most formal apology delivered Sunday morning, Kyrie Irving spoke on learning the power of his platform and the impact it can cause if it is not taken care of the right way.
The Short-Lived WWE Tag Team Of Edge And Hulk Hogan Was Extremely Wholesome
Can you imagine what it would be like to work with one of your heroes? Likely surreal in ways, but also gratifying to know that you've reached a level of mastery where you can perform with someone you idolize. That's what happened to Adam Copeland, or as the WWE Universe better knows him, Edge. Early in his childhood, Edge discovered pro wrestling and got attached to the colorful, larger-than-life characters, like Hulk Hogan.
Jamie Hayter Met This AEW Star In A London Dive Bar
Jamie Hayter joined AEW in August 2021, emerging as backup for Britt Baker. Since then, Hayter has remained an ally of the former AEW Women's World Champion. Before aligning though, Hayter first appeared in AEW across the ring from Britt Baker, during an October 2019 bout on "Dynamite," where the "D.M.D" took home the victory. That wasn't the first time these two met, though.
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
Charles Woods Gives Thanks to Mountaineer Nation
West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods delivered his goodbye to WVU
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
4 Key Takeaways from Jazz's 118-113 Win Over Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz continue to turn heads.
Abadon Seemingly Comments On Injury From Last Weekend
As reported over the weekend, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury at Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. According to the report, Abadon was wrestling Joey Ace and she landed wrong after a hurricanrana. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to a local hospital. It's unclear exactly what her injury is, but it's believed that she had likely suffered a broken collar bone.
AEW Dynamite Garners Third Lowest Viewership Of The Year
The Full Gear go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite" was viewed by an average of 818,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. The number saw a significant drop from last week's episode, which was reportedly viewed by 930,000 viewers. According to Thurston, Wednesday's show was the least-watched episode of AEW's...
