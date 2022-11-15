ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Emmanuel Petit hoping World Cup can help improve Qatar’s human rights record

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqrZM_0jBC3hqY00

World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit hopes the upcoming World Cup in Qatar can help to improve the country’s human rights record.

The Gulf state has faced fierce criticism over its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships since being awarded the global showpiece event in 2010.

Former France midfielder Petit, whose life changed “forever” after helping his country clinch World Cup glory in 1998, believes Qatar 2022 can be a major force for good.

He told the PA news agency: “I understand everything surrounding Qatar, but what is the solution? We don’t do anything.

“Football can open doors where politics cannot. If you don’t do anything, nothing will change.

“If football can help change the human rights of people over there, that for me would be the biggest win of the World Cup.”

Petit won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1998 and later that summer scored France’s third goal in their 3-0 World Cup final win against Brazil in Paris.

It's been 24 years since France won it, but every single day people remind me about what we did in 1998

He also had spells at Monaco, Barcelona and Chelsea, but nothing else in his illustrious career came close to that July evening at the Stade de France when Petit and his team-mates became world champions.

“I know what the World Cup means to me and my old team-mates. This is something very special for me, it changed my life forever,” he said.

“You can win 10 championships in a row with your club, which will be an amazing achievement, but it stops with your own fans.

“When you play for your country you are an ambassador. It’s beyond football.

“You touch people’s hearts, even those who are not interested in football. You become a part of the history of your country.

“It’s been 24 years since France won it, but every single day people remind me about what we did in 1998.”

Hosts Qatar play Ecuador in the opening game of this year’s tournament on November 20.

England and holders France – who begin their group campaigns against Iran and Australia, respectively – are among the favourites.

But Petit, speaking as ambassador for LiveScore’s Fear of Missing Scores campaign, feels both nations could struggle to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

The 52-year-old, currently a TV and radio pundit with various French and UK broadcasters, said: “I think we have similarities. Both have very good squads with a lot of options and very talented players.

“But both teams are missing important players. Because of what’s happened to the spine of the French team, Didier Deschamps has had to change his tactics.

“We’re not going to play with three defenders any more, we’re going to play with four because we’re missing (Paul) Pogba and (N’Golo) Kante in midfield.

“It’s the same with England because there are doubts about important players, especially at the back.

“(Harry) Maguire has not been playing at Manchester United, Kyle Walker has been injured, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are out.

“I’ve no idea how England are going to play in defence and there is the same problem with France, especially in midfield.”

:: Emmanuel Petit is supporting LiveScore’s Fear of Missing Scores campaign. If you’re unable to watch the World Cup live, download the LiveScore app for real-time updates. You can download the app via this link: https://www.livescore.com/en/mobile/

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar. The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Harry Kane relishing World Cup challenge as history beckons

Harry Kane insists he is ready for the challenge of leading England to World Cup glory – a feat which could land him a second Golden Boot in the process. The Tottenham striker captained England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.
newschain

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Enner Valencia, Ecuador pounce on Qatar stagefright in World Cup opener

Qatar made its World Cup debut, but their curtain-raising game against Ecuador did not go according to plan. Ecuador jumped all over the nervous hosts at Al Bayt Stadium, eventually getting two first-half goals from Enner Valencia and easing their way to a straightforward 2-0 win to open the 2022 tournament. The result marks the first time a host nation has ever lost their opening game at a men’s World Cup. It took less than three minutes for Valencia to seemingly score for La Tri, only for a convoluted decision involving FIFA’s semi-automated offside system to cause referee Daniele Orsato to rule...
newschain

Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown. England did not take the knee in September’s fixtures but they will make the...
newschain

Relaxed Ben White out to make his own World Cup memories

Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues. The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

After all the controversy, the 2022 World Cup finally gets under way in Qatar on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador. FIFA president Gianni Infantino had taken centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference. Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, meanwhile, is hoping for the...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy