ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Unfit as ever: Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, and to the Republican Party

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Instead of a Tuesday afternoon escalator ride into Trump Tower’s basement on that fateful mid-June day in 2015 that fellow Republicans, the public and the press mistakenly either ignored or laughed at, the most dangerous man in America is set to throw his combover back into the ring with a prime-time Tuesday night Mar-a-Lago announcement. This time, take Donald Trump seriously in the worst way.

Trump teased the news on his Truth Social yesterday, saying: “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” He is not wrong. His entrance into the 2024 campaign creates a clear and present challenge for the Republican Party, which must reject the election-denying, nation-dividing, conspiracy-mongering poison he peddles.

This is not only a high-minded statement about safeguarding our democracy; GOP self-preservation argues for anyone but Trump, for he is a repeated loser at the polls.

Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by nearly 3 million. In the White House in 2018, the GOP lost 41 House seats and control of the chamber. In 2020, Trump lost the Electoral College and the popular vote by more than 7 million, and then Republicans lost two Georgia Senate runoffs and control of the body. In 2022, the Trump name dragged ballots down as his candidates lost for governor and Senate and barely gained in the House.

The Daily News didn’t take him seriously enough as a threat at the beginning — we were in good company — but as his run gathered strength, we tried strenuously to sound the alarm in 2016. In 2020, we detailed 99 reasons to dump him .

That was before he tried to steal the 2020 election in a series of dastardly plots that culminated in a violent mob’s attack on Congress in an attempt to reverse the outcome.

With as many lies and false promises as he offered seven years ago, Trump now promises to make America great again, again. Republicans and all other Americans must refuse the offer in unison.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Writer E. Jean Carroll to file new defamation, battery lawsuit against Trump

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who claims former President Donald Trump raped her, plans to revive her legal battle against him with a suit alleging defamation and battery under a new New York state law. In a letter filed Thursday, Carroll’s attorney indicated she will file the case against Trump on Nov. 24 in the Southern District of New York. Caroll will once again be bringing a defamation suit ...
Daily News

What she did: Nancy Pelosi accomplished a great deal as speaker

A nation that’s seen its share of firsts of late — first Black president, first woman heading a major-party presidential ticket, first lying demagogue businessman president, first female vice-president — might be forgiven for forgetting that it was Nancy Pelosi who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker. After that four-year stint, which was followed by eight years of ...
Daily News

Elon Musk restores Trump to Twitter after ex-president narrowly tops online poll

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump to Twitter on Saturday night — after the ex-president finally won a popular vote. Musk announced Trump’s restoration to what was once the ex-president’s favorite social media site by polling Twitter users on the matter. The poll opened Friday night with a simple setup: Vote yes or no to the statement, “Reinstate former President Trump.” By Saturday night, ...
Daily News

Hunting Hunter: The House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place

In the midterms, Republicans who focused on inflation, crime and other concrete problems made gains. Those who slung the slop of Trumpite invective and conspiracy theories, insisting the 2020 election was stolen, overwhelmingly remained stuck in the muck. Yet since narrowly taking the House, Republicans under leader (and likely next speaker) Kevin McCarthy have not rolled out a five-point ...
Variety

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Director Ron Howard ‘Surprised’ by J.D. Vance’s Embrace of Donald Trump During Senate Campaign

“Hillbilly Elegy” director Ron Howard admits he was “surprised” by J.D. Vance’s embrace of Donald Trump and the GOP’s conservative ideology during his recent successful campaign for Ohio senator. “To be honest, I was surprised,” Howard told Variety at the Academy’s Governors Awards Saturday in Los Angeles. “When I was getting to know J.D., we didn’t talk politics because I wasn’t interested in that about his life. I was interested in his childhood and navigating the particulars of his family and his culture so that’s what we focused on in our conversation. To me, he struck me as a very moderate...
OHIO STATE
Daily News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announces bid for Democratic House leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) officially announced his bid on Friday to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader in the House of Representatives. Just a day after Pelosi stepped down, the Brooklyn lawmaker asked fellow Democrats to support his bid to become the first Black leader of either party in either chamber of Congress. “I write to humbly ask you for your support for the ...
Daily News

One-time Brooklyn prosecutor Jack Smith named as special counsel to lead Trump-related criminal probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel on Friday to oversee the federal investigation into former President Donald Trump on possible criminal charges. Smith, who once put a Staten Island cop killer behind bars for life and served as an international war crimes prosecutor in Europe, will oversee the probes into Trump’s mishandling of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

The arc of history bends again: The Respect for Marriage Act is on the cusp of becoming law

It is of historic consequence that a dozen Republican senators, a quarter of the party’s conference, joined all 50 Democrats in voting to bring to the floor the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill requiring the federal government and all states recognize same-sex marriages solemnized in any other state. Now that a filibuster has been avoided, final passage, to match what the House approved in ...
TheDailyBeast

Justice Samuel Alito Denies Leaking Supreme Court’s 2014 Birth Control Decision

Justice Samuel Alito is dodging any responsibility for an alleged leak before a landmark 2014 ruling on birth control access under the Affordable Care Act—one that has raised questions about a similar leak of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade this year. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed he learned of the Supreme Court’s decision in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores weeks before it was made public. Schenck said that in June 2014, conservative donor Gayle Wright contacted him, told him she’d dined with Alito and his wife, and then disclosed the outcome of the case. The majority decision, penned by Alito (who also penned the majority decision in Dobbs), declared that the for-profit company’s religious leanings were enough to exclude them from the ACA’s birth control requirements. But Alito says Schenck’s got it wrong: “The allegation that the Wrights were told the outcome of the decision in the Hobby Lobby case, or the authorship of the opinion of the Court, by me or my wife is completely false,” Alito said in a statement on Sunday. Meanwhile, the hunt for the SCOTUS leaker continues...Read it at Politico
Daily News

Herschel Walker talks vampires and werewolves in unusual Georgia Senate runoff campaign speech

Herschel, vampires and werewolves, oh my! Republican Herschel Walker talked about horror movie creatures in a rambling, off-the-rails rant as he campaigned ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff on Dec. 6 against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. In a speech, Walker called vampires “cool people,” but said he prefers werewolves as he went off-script, during a campaign speech in rural McDonough, ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy