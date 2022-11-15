A battery of safety measures: Council efforts to regulate e-bike batteries are good

A three alarm fire which destroyed a home that is said to have stored and charged e-bikes and e-scooters inside a setback portion at 374 East 9th Street also destroyed the residence at 372 East 9th Street in Brooklyn on Thursday April 21, 2022. 0803. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

Political debates over e-bikes and scooters often end up becoming about something else. New Yorkers duking it out over their increasing prevalence on city streets are often really clashing over a new economy centered around speedy delivery of goods and the labor that powers it.

As New Yorkers look to limit the fire hazard that these devices’ batteries can cause, the conversation can seem to some like another critique of e-bikes themselves and the people who rely on them for transportation, mostly deliveristas . We need to stay focused: This should be a conversation about proper handling of underregulated machines that can and are hurting and even killing people. At least 139 people have been injured and six have died this year alone due to lithium-ion battery blazes.

As was made clear in yesterday’s Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management hearing, everyone directly involved, from e-bike owners to business owners to tenants, is on the same page in wanting to contain the danger.

The Council’s proposed bills to address the issue — including efforts to increase awareness about the hazards caused by improperly handled batteries and ban the sale of batteries that pose the greatest risk by virtue of being untested or jury-rigged — make good sense. In fact, they seem comically basic; imagine if we allowed the sale of untested or unregulated ovens, or didn’t require food service workers to learn about salmonella and the benefits of proper handwashing.

At issue here is a technology that, serving powerful consumer demand, has spread faster than regulation could keep up, and now here are the laws, catching up. Of course, regulation will likely make buying and owning these bikes more expensive, so it may make sense for the city to help out as it tries to do with other transit options, with incentives, rebates and innovative solutions like battery-sharing programs, which take charging batteries out of residences and let people use them affordably as needed. Like or loathe them, e-bikes are here to stay. Make them safe.