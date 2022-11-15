ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A battery of safety measures: Council efforts to regulate e-bike batteries are good

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk32b_0jBC3TRG00
A three alarm fire which destroyed a home that is said to have stored and charged e-bikes and e-scooters inside a setback portion at 374 East 9th Street also destroyed the residence at 372 East 9th Street in Brooklyn on Thursday April 21, 2022. 0803. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

Political debates over e-bikes and scooters often end up becoming about something else. New Yorkers duking it out over their increasing prevalence on city streets are often really clashing over a new economy centered around speedy delivery of goods and the labor that powers it.

As New Yorkers look to limit the fire hazard that these devices’ batteries can cause, the conversation can seem to some like another critique of e-bikes themselves and the people who rely on them for transportation, mostly deliveristas . We need to stay focused: This should be a conversation about proper handling of underregulated machines that can and are hurting and even killing people. At least 139 people have been injured and six have died this year alone due to lithium-ion battery blazes.

As was made clear in yesterday’s Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management hearing, everyone directly involved, from e-bike owners to business owners to tenants, is on the same page in wanting to contain the danger.

The Council’s proposed bills to address the issue — including efforts to increase awareness about the hazards caused by improperly handled batteries and ban the sale of batteries that pose the greatest risk by virtue of being untested or jury-rigged — make good sense. In fact, they seem comically basic; imagine if we allowed the sale of untested or unregulated ovens, or didn’t require food service workers to learn about salmonella and the benefits of proper handwashing.

At issue here is a technology that, serving powerful consumer demand, has spread faster than regulation could keep up, and now here are the laws, catching up. Of course, regulation will likely make buying and owning these bikes more expensive, so it may make sense for the city to help out as it tries to do with other transit options, with incentives, rebates and innovative solutions like battery-sharing programs, which take charging batteries out of residences and let people use them affordably as needed. Like or loathe them, e-bikes are here to stay. Make them safe.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Rocky road ahead: Even without a receiver, city must make progress on Rikers

Thursday afternoon, in a Manhattan courtroom packed with lawyers, journalists, activists and family members of some of the many people who’ve died on Rikers Island, Federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain waved away the idea of letting detainees’ lawyers file a motion for a federal receiver as “premature.” We disagree, and think that looking at some incremental progress the city has made in recent ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC Council clears latest hurdle for Innovation Queens project in Astoria worth $2 billion

A controversial rezoning that would pave the way for a $2 billion project in Queens got a key approval Thursday from the City Council’s Zoning Subcommittee — even though the project’s contours have yet to be fully agreed upon. The 7-0 subcommittee vote means the proposal, known as Innovation Queens, will be sent to the Council’s Land Use Committee for a vote on Monday. That will give the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Armed men nabbed at Penn Station were ‘threat’ to NYC’s Jewish community: NYPD

A “developing threat” to New York City’s Jewish community was averted by the arrests of two men at Penn Station — one of whom had Nazi-type insignia on him, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and sources said Saturday. Christopher Brown, 22, of Riverhead, L.I. and Matthew Mahrer, 22, of Manhattan were busted in the transit hub late Friday night, said police sources. Brown, who possessed a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Lauding Lauder: $52 million to Hunter College’s nursing school will go far indeed

About a minute ago, New York’s political world hotly debated cosmetics titan Ronald Lauder pouring $11 million into super PACs supporting Republican Lee Zeldin for governor — spending that helped Zeldin mount a strong challenge to Gov. Hochul. Thursday, Ronald’s brother Leonard left a far more lasting legacy with a whopping $52 million donation to Hunter College to train nurses and nurse ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

One person dead in upper Manhattan apartment building blaze

One person is dead after a fire broke out in an upper Manhattan apartment building Sunday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of a six-story building on Broadway and W. 204th St. just before 5:50 p.m., FDNY officials said. Firefighters brought the flames under control just under 40 minutes later. Additional information on the victim was not immediately available Sunday morning. Fire ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down

One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Beatles’ New York debut, Shea Stadium concert among highlights at new Prudential Center Grammy museum exhibit

A new Beatles exhibit shows much more than a day in the life of the Fab Four. “Ladies and Gentlemen...The Beatles!” at the Prudential Center’s Grammy Museum Experience in Newark explores the English band’s unprecedented popularity in the United States, including many milestone moments in New York City. The display highlights Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to take over as House Democratic Leader

It wasn’t as good as President Obama singing Al Green at the Apollo Theater, but U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had his cool moment, too. His came on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017, when he paid tribute to slain Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G by spitting a few verses without the need of notes or music: “It was all a dream/ I used to read Word Up magazine/ Salt-N-Pepa ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens killer fatally stabs three relatives in Springfield Gardens home; cops seek fugitive family member

A bedridden disabled woman and two older relatives were stabbed to death in their sleep Friday morning, and the NYPD was seeking a fugitive family member who shared their Queens home, police sources said. The triple homicide victims were a 26-year-old woman with a disability, her 47-year-old stepsister, and her 68-year-old stepmother, a family member said. Relatives identified the slain ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Nets lift Kyrie Irving’s suspension after emotional apology

Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized for the harmful impact his Oct. 27 social media post had on the Jewish community on Sunday. As a result of his apology, the Nets lifted his suspension — which ended at eight games — and star point guard will return to the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. “I just want to offer my deep apologies to all those who are impacted over these ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-Met Asdrubal Cabrera attacks opposing player celebrating home run in winter league game

Things got a little chippy during Winter League action. Former Met Asdrubal Cabrera took offense to Carlos Castro’s pimp job after he blasted a home run to take a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning Saturday night. Cabrera, who now plays for Caribes de Anzoategui in the Venezuelan Winter League, clotheslined Castro after he slow-trotted to first base and flipped his bat in the air. Castro, playing ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy