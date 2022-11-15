Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
thevistapress.com
City of Vista Awarded $1.3 Million Permanent Housing Funds
Sacramento, CA -The California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) awarded the City of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement:
Late ballots propel Measure B to likely win and an end to no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes
By a margin of about 3,300 votes, San Diegans appear to have chosen to repeal the free trash pickup provided by the city's 1919 People's Ordinance. For single-family homeowners, monthly bills are expected to be $23 to $29 — or more.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 25. Libraries will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Totes Thankful. Now – Wednesday, Nov. 23. All Ages. Visit any Carlsbad City Library location to decorate a...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now
Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
thevistapress.com
Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative
TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Public Library Leads The Way In State Public Library Mentorships
Oceanside, CA – Committed to furthering advancements in library services on a statewide level, the Oceanside Public Library is engaged in mentoring libraries doing visionary community work. In 2022, the Library received a second year of funding through the California State Library for an Early Learning and Community Information Hub as well as a paid teen internship program called Teens Work. As part of this second year, Oceanside librarians are serving as mentors to other libraries initiating similar programs. In addition, in 2023, the Library will receive a second year of funding for Stay & Play, an initiative of the California State Library that supports programming for informal caregivers and the children in their care.
Support for Measure B, trash pickup fee, takes lead
A ballot measure that would allow the City of San Diego to recover its cost of providing trash services to eligible residential properties took the lead Wednesday evening after trailing since Election Tuesday last week.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
kusi.com
Del Mar City Council approves bluff stabilization updates, moving railroad into tunnel
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A unanimous vote from the Del Mar City Council, approving a project to stabilize the cliffs underneath the railroad tracks on the bluffs. Plus, they got plans to move the railroad tracks off the tracks, and into a tunnel. KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in...
thevistapress.com
Rancho Christmas
Vista, CA -Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe on Saturday December 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm. Historically decorated rooms, Self guided tours, Tractor drawn wagon rides; Native American Storytelling; Ballet Folklorical performances;. Free parking. Admission $3 4-12; $5 13 and older. Cash Only. 2210 N Santa Avenues, Vista,...
