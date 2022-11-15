ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

City of Vista Awarded $1.3 Million Permanent Housing Funds

Sacramento, CA -The California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) awarded the City of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement:
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library

The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 25. Libraries will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Totes Thankful. Now – Wednesday, Nov. 23. All Ages. Visit any Carlsbad City Library location to decorate a...
CARLSBAD, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now

Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative

TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Public Library Leads The Way In State Public Library Mentorships

Oceanside, CA – Committed to furthering advancements in library services on a statewide level, the Oceanside Public Library is engaged in mentoring libraries doing visionary community work. In 2022, the Library received a second year of funding through the California State Library for an Early Learning and Community Information Hub as well as a paid teen internship program called Teens Work. As part of this second year, Oceanside librarians are serving as mentors to other libraries initiating similar programs. In addition, in 2023, the Library will receive a second year of funding for Stay & Play, an initiative of the California State Library that supports programming for informal caregivers and the children in their care.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Rancho Christmas

Vista, CA -Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe on Saturday December 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm. Historically decorated rooms, Self guided tours, Tractor drawn wagon rides; Native American Storytelling; Ballet Folklorical performances;. Free parking. Admission $3 4-12; $5 13 and older. Cash Only. 2210 N Santa Avenues, Vista,...
VISTA, CA

