Oceanside, CA – Committed to furthering advancements in library services on a statewide level, the Oceanside Public Library is engaged in mentoring libraries doing visionary community work. In 2022, the Library received a second year of funding through the California State Library for an Early Learning and Community Information Hub as well as a paid teen internship program called Teens Work. As part of this second year, Oceanside librarians are serving as mentors to other libraries initiating similar programs. In addition, in 2023, the Library will receive a second year of funding for Stay & Play, an initiative of the California State Library that supports programming for informal caregivers and the children in their care.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO