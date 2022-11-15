Read full article on original website
Related
Lake effect bullseye: The big dig-out in the southtowns as the northtowns get a turn at lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
Buffalo Schools And WNY Schools Will Close Due To Massive Snow Storm
Here are the districts that have announced closings or delays so far:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
theharlemvalleynews.net
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
New York State Thruway re-opens to all traffic
The New York State Thruway is open to all traffic once again, that includes commercial vehicles. The announcement coming just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Binghamton area
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Broome, Cortland, and Tioga counties from tomorrow at 5 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0