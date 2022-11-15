ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Just in Time for Foster Youth To Hold Its Own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’

WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. WHERE: Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103) WHAT: Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, will be collaborating with Mission Hills United Church of Christ to hold its own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’ event. This event will be on Friday 11/18 from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103).
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees

Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative

TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
CARLSBAD, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip

Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic 36th Annual Holiday Homes Tour Tickets Now On Sale

Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Holiday Homes Tours, returns virtually, to raise funds to expand Senior Care services within the community. Vista, CA -The holiday season is around the corner and so is the beloved tradition of Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Annual Holiday Homes Tour. This year marks the tour’s 36th year, and the tour will be held virtual again. We hope this allows viewers of all ages and locations to take part in this festive fundraiser. The tour will run from December 18 through December 23, giving ticket holders the opportunity to re-watch as many times as they like. There are always new details to be discovered!
VISTA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy