kusi.com
American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
thevistapress.com
Just in Time for Foster Youth To Hold Its Own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’
WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. WHERE: Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103) WHAT: Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, will be collaborating with Mission Hills United Church of Christ to hold its own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’ event. This event will be on Friday 11/18 from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103).
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
thevistapress.com
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
chulavistatoday.com
City of Chula Vista and Downtown Chula Vista invite you to this year's Starlight Nights!
Downtown Chula Vista’s Starlight Nights will return for another holiday season to light up the heart of the city. The family-friendly event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m-7:30 p.m in downtown Chula Vista. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at the northwest corner of Memorial Park, located at 373 Park Way.
kusi.com
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
thevistapress.com
Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative
TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home
A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite. Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment...
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip
Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
thevistapress.com
Vista Community Clinic 36th Annual Holiday Homes Tour Tickets Now On Sale
Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Holiday Homes Tours, returns virtually, to raise funds to expand Senior Care services within the community. Vista, CA -The holiday season is around the corner and so is the beloved tradition of Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Annual Holiday Homes Tour. This year marks the tour’s 36th year, and the tour will be held virtual again. We hope this allows viewers of all ages and locations to take part in this festive fundraiser. The tour will run from December 18 through December 23, giving ticket holders the opportunity to re-watch as many times as they like. There are always new details to be discovered!
Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat
A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego Botanic Garden dials up the wattage with mile-long Lightscape attraction
In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because San Diego Botanic...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
