Owner Sue Pruente said she wants the new store to have a "cozy feel to it." (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Made by Sue is moving to 424 Keller Parkway on Nov. 21, according to owner Sue Pruente. She said the new space will allow for a better flow of customers with the same "cozy" feel as her previous location at 1103 Keller Parkway, Ste. 101.

KELLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO