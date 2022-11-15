Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Crews adding 2 lanes in Frisco with Coit Road widening project
A new pedestrian crossing beacon was installed at Hay River Trail and Coit Road to help with pedestrian traffic from the nearby school. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A project to widen a portion of Coit Road through west Frisco is set to be complete by the end of November. The project...
Reconstruction on Richardson's North Glenville Drive expected to finish in mid-2024
Richardson City Council is debating additions to the budget for the North Glenville Drive reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in 2024. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson plans to start reconstruction on North Glenville Drive from Campbell Road to Arapaho Road by the start of 2023, according to a...
Trophy Club Community Pool set to undergo nearly $4M in upgrades, repairs
This is a rendering of the new slide that will be installed at the Trophy Club Community Pool. (Rendering courtesy town of Trophy Club) The Trophy Club Community Pool will be revamped before the 2023 season kickoffs after the Town Council approved the project during its Nov. 8 meeting. The...
Regional water district to start work on new sewer line in McKinney
A new sewer line is set to be constructed in McKinney in 2023. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney residents will see construction begin on a new sewer transfer pipeline along Harry McKillop Boulevard and Airport Drive in spring 2023. At a Nov. 15 McKinney City Council meeting, council approved areas...
Check out these 5 upcoming businesses in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Flower Mound, Argyle and Highland Village? Find details on the five...
DART launches new cleaning initiative on light-rail trains
Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a new Clean Team initiative. (Courtesy DART) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a new program to improve cleanliness on its light-rail vehicles. DART partnered with United Community of Faith to remove trash and debris on all of its light-rail lines, according to a...
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
Plano business Village Green Lawn & Landscape brings four decades of service
Village Green Lawn & Landscape staff member Lee Banda repairs an irrigation issue. (Courtesy Village Green Lawn & Landscape) In 1980, when Ken Hyatt was 15 years old, he and his brother, Keith Hyatt, started a lawn-mowing business so they could earn money for college. They called it Ken’s Lawn Service.
Richardson to replace nearly 50 trees on Main Street due to winter storm damage
Richardson officials are looking to replace Mexican sycamore trees and maple trees along Main Street in spring 2023. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson plans to replant 49 trees in the city’s Core District after they were damaged by a recent series of storms. The replacement program for the trees, which...
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
Public-private partnership to bring Rollertown Beerworks brewery to Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved a master development agreement that would bring a Rollertown Beerworks location to Main Street. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Rollertown Beerworks could be coming to Frisco’s Main Street after reaching a deal with several city organizations. City Council members approved a master development agreement Nov. 15...
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Keller's Made by Sue opens sewing store in new location
Owner Sue Pruente said she wants the new store to have a "cozy feel to it." (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Made by Sue is moving to 424 Keller Parkway on Nov. 21, according to owner Sue Pruente. She said the new space will allow for a better flow of customers with the same "cozy" feel as her previous location at 1103 Keller Parkway, Ste. 101.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit announces Thanksgiving service schedule
Several Dallas Area Rapid Transit services will be operating on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Several Dallas Area Rapid Transit services will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to a news release. The Trinity Railway Express will not operate Nov. 24 and will provide...
Roanoke awaits Peabody Hotel & Dallas-Fort Worth gets ready for turkey
The Peabody Hotel Roanoke is set to be constructed on Peabody Way. (Courtesy Google Maps) On the Nov. 18 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Cody Thorn joins the podcast with news from Roanoke, where the city continues to await development on a new landmark attraction for the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the Peabody Hotel. Also, hear about events going on in the region for Thanksgiving and more holidays.
Plano City Council delays vote on registration for short-term rentals
Plano City Council voted to table an item that would require registration for short-term rentals in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano City Council tabled an ordinance that would require registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. According to Plano Mayor John Mums, the decision...
Sky Rise Vapor offering smoke, vape products in Plano
Sky Rise Vapor opened its Plano location Nov. 9. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Sky Rise Vapor held a soft opening for its new Plano location Nov. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store, which is at 3920 McDermott Road, is Sky Rise Vapor’s seventh location but first in Collin County. The store provides a variety of smoke and vape products. 214-407-8966. https://skyrisevapor.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0