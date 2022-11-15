ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson

Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
RICHARDSON, TX
Roanoke awaits Peabody Hotel & Dallas-Fort Worth gets ready for turkey

The Peabody Hotel Roanoke is set to be constructed on Peabody Way. (Courtesy Google Maps) On the Nov. 18 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Cody Thorn joins the podcast with news from Roanoke, where the city continues to await development on a new landmark attraction for the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the Peabody Hotel. Also, hear about events going on in the region for Thanksgiving and more holidays.
DALLAS, TX
Sky Rise Vapor offering smoke, vape products in Plano

Sky Rise Vapor opened its Plano location Nov. 9. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Sky Rise Vapor held a soft opening for its new Plano location Nov. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store, which is at 3920 McDermott Road, is Sky Rise Vapor’s seventh location but first in Collin County. The store provides a variety of smoke and vape products. 214-407-8966. https://skyrisevapor.com.
PLANO, TX
