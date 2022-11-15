Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Reveals How She and Barack Obama React to Sasha and Malia’s Dating Lives, Boyfriends
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock They're adults now! Michelle Obama said she and Barack Obama have no problem with their daughters' dating lives since they're both grown women. "Look, they are 24 and 21," the Becoming author, 58, told host Robin Roberts of Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, respectively, on the Sunday, November 13, 20/20 special, Michelle […]
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
A 17-year-old TikToker is gaining millions of views posting about her life as an aspiring electrician to bust sexist stereotypes about the profession
17-year-old Isabell McGuire is gaining millions of views, but her journey to becoming an electrician has also been met with sexism on and offline.
Michelle Obama Gets Candid on Undergoing Hormone Therapy for Menopause
Michelle Obama opened up in a strikingly candid interview Thursday, talking at length about her struggle with menopause and the various ways it’s affecting her mental and physical health. She’s changed her fitness routine—focusing on flexibility—and even admitted that she’s slowly gaining weight and saying goodbye to her signature toned arms as she ages. The former First Lady also told People she often is at a loss for where to find reliable information about the topic of menopause—saying she hopes her spotlight can help other women cut through the “misinformation” and conflicting studies that made the topic unapproachable for previous...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Prevention
Gabrielle Union Turns 50 ‘Like a Champion’ While Wearing a Glam See-Through Gown
Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and gold strapless gown while celebrating her 50th birthday. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion 🏆🏆🏆,” she captioned the Instagram post sharing her outfit. In reflecting on her milestone birthday, she showed profound gratitude to friends,...
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
Tia Mowry Experienced An ‘Awakening’ That Led To Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment when her marriage began changing. On Nov. 16, the Sister Sister star sat down for an interview with TODAY hosts Hoda and Jenna, where she opened up about her difficult split from Cory Hardrict. “I knew when I really started to focus on...
