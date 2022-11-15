Read full article on original website
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
iheart.com
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
Does Jay Leno Have Kids? Everything We Know About the Former Talk Show Host’s Family
Meet the family. Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, never had kids. However, the former talk show host has plenty of family members. Keep scrolling to meet his wife, brother and parents. What Has Jay Leno Said About Not Having Kids?. While being interviewed by The Washington Post in...
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Popculture
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO
A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg While Grieving Mom Naomi Judd’s Death
Ashley Judd says she suffered a leg injury over the summer that she sustained from a "freak accident" not long after the death of her mother. In a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the Open Mind lecture and conversation series, Judd says the fracture is now fully healed, and she associates the accident with grief.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
