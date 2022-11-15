Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...McKean County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will continue this morning, with lighter intensity snow showers tapering off later this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northeastern Geauga...Lake...northern Ashtabula...southwestern Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 315 PM EST. At 113 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from near Conneaut to Willoughby, along the I-90 corridor, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Locations impacted include Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, North Kingsville, Perry, Albion, Timberlake, Mentor-On-The-Lake, Kirtland, Austinburg, Kingsville, North Perry and Thompson. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 326, 330, 331, and 332.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4271 7847 4307 7831 4307 7856 4298 7884 4275 7897 4232 7975 4199 7977 4205 7917 4230 7859 4245 7851 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Warren County. Maximum snowfall in the far northwest part of the county or northwest of Route 27 and 69. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will continue this morning, with lighter intensity snow showers tapering off later this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southern Tioga County in central New York South central Chenango County in central New York * Until 1000 AM EST. * At 919 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Binghamton Airport to Waverly, moving east southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Waverly and Owego. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 60 and 83. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 6. Near whiteout conditions have been observed on webcams and at the weather service office in Binghamton, where winds have gusted over 35 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
Comments / 0