Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO