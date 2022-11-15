Opinion | Wood column: Bulldog great Charlie Trippi was top triple threat

Last Friday night, I watched Northeastern High School all-purpose back Shamar Sutton do just about everything you can do on a football field to help your team win.

The 5-foot-8 senior scored on an 81-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard reception, and also had a touchdown rushing. He also had a two-point conversion run, and if coach Antonio Moore had asked him to go up in the stands and sell game programs he probably would have done that too. Sutton has scored 22 touchdowns this season, and in his case, it is not a cliche. He is a threat to go all the way every time he touches the ball.

A week ago Sunday, halfback Christian McCaffrey, now of the San Francisco 49ers, became just the 11th player in NFL history to have a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the same game. San Francisco gave the Carolina Panthers a batch of future draft picks to acquire the triple-threat back because of his versatility.

In the past, the term triple-threat referred to a player that could run, pass, and kick. For over 40 years, the NFL single-season scoring record was held by a triple-threat man, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Paul Hornung. In 1960, the “Golden Boy” scored 15 touchdowns, kicked 41 extra points, and 15 field goals for a total of 176 points. A quarterback at Notre Dame, Hornung was put at halfback by coach Vince Lombardi, and eventually relieved from his kicking duties.

With these do-everything backs on my mind recently, I watched the Georgia vs. Tennessee game last Saturday and noticed the logos painted on the field to honor legendary Bulldog coach Vince Dooley, and I think the greatest player in University of Georgia history, halfback Charlie Trippi.

Born in 1921 in Pittston, Pennsylvania, Charlie was undersized but still wanted to play football. His father Joe, a coal miner, was against it so Charlie would sneak out of the house in the afternoons for his football practice. When he finally made the high school team, the elder Trippi finally came to watch one of his games. As the referee pulled the players apart after one pileup, Charlie was on the bottom, and he didn’t get up. They carried him off the field, but that didn’t stop Charlie Trippi.

He changed from tackle to the backfield on his high school team, and quickly became a star. He was fast, deceptive, quick thinking, and versatile. A good kicker and passer, he was a genuine triple-threat man. However, at just 159 pounds, the colleges turned him down. A Pittston friend, Wally “War Eagle” Ketron, manager of a soft drink plant, had played at Georgia and persuaded Charlie to try the Bulldogs. A year at prep school added 20 pounds, and he looked the part of a rugged halfback when he reported to Georgia coach Wally Butts.

At first a quarterback, Butts would move him to tailback in his sophomore year as he was reluctant to give himself the ball as signal caller. “The quarterback,” observed Butts, “can’t call the wrong signal if he gives Trippi the ball.”

Trippi would star in the 1943 Rose Bowl where he would run for 143 yards and pass for 96 more as Georgia beat UCLA 9-0. Six different polls named Georgia the National Champions. That year, Trippi was drafted and spent over two years in the Air Force during WWII. Returning to Georgia, he would continue where he left off, setting Southeastern Conference records and being named a unanimous All-American. No less than Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant would call him “the best college player of all time.”

Charlie Trippi went on to a great pro career. He signed with the then Chicago Cardinals for $100,000. over four years, a huge sum at the time. His greatest year was in 1947 when he led the team to their only NFL Championship. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 in the title game as the “Scintillating Sicilian” carried the ball for 203 yards in just 14 carries. He had a 44-yard touchdown run, and a 75-yard punt return touchdown. Twice he was encircled by tacklers, and in what became a signature move he would crouch and spin out of the pile, a technique I’ve seen young Mr. Sutton use a couple of times.

Trippi would lead the league in all-purpose yards in 1948 and 1949. He would switch to quarterback in 1951-52 and then finish up as a defensive back in 1954-55. He was also punting for a better than 40-yard average. Charlie Trippi is the only player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with at least 1,000 yards each rushing, passing, and receiving.

All the while, Charlie was just as tough as when he was on the bottom of that pile back in high school. Hall of Fame tackle Art Donovan tells this story from late in Trippi’s career. “The Bears nearly killed Charlie Trippi, a very tough halfback. The guy who did it to him was Ed Sprinkle. Sprinkle sucker punched Trippi and shattered his jaw. He required a whole series of bone grafting. The next season, Trippi broke Sprinkle’s jaw. What goes round comes round.”

Charlie Trippi died last month in Athens, Georgia. He was 100 years old. I guess Father Time also had a tough time making the tackle on old number “62.”

Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.