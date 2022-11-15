Read full article on original website
Regulatory mechanism of Scutellaria baicalensis Georgi on bone cancer pain based on network pharmacology and experimental verification
Soil properties under different ecological restoration modes for the quarry in Yanshan mountains of Hebei province, China
Dynamic analysis of the microbial communities and metabolome of healthy banana rhizosphere soil during one growth cycle
Evolution of sequence traits of prion-like proteins linked to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
Rise in child poisonings linked to cough medicine, FDA warns
The Food and Drug Administration is warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Conservation genomics of Agave tequilana Weber var. azul: low genetic differentiation and heterozygote excess in the tequila agave from Jalisco, Mexico
Extending the vibroscape to agroecosystems: investigating the influence of abiotic factors and monitoring insect vibrational signaling
Linking parasitism to network centrality and the impact of sampling bias in its interpretation
Growing up is hard to do: a demographic model of survival and growth of Caribbean octocoral recruits
Morgan Thomas: PeerJ Award Winner at the UK-QSAR Autumn Meeting
The UK-QSAR and Cheminformatics group hold two meetings annually at different venues in the UK. This group has been running since the first European QSAR meeting in Yugoslavia in 1986, and since then a host of scientists meet to discuss topical discoveries relevant across a wide range of academic and industrial sectors.
Dissection of leucine-rich repeat receptor-like protein kinases: insight into resistance to Fusarium wilt in tung tree
