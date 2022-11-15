Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year
LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
New Lincoln County Public Defender’s office staffed and ready to serve
LINCOLN COUNTY – After assuming her office as the first chief public defender for Lincoln and Cleveland Counties in February, Lydia Hoza has staffed her Lincolnton office with five assistant public defenders from very different backgrounds and experiences as well as two assistants and one investigator. While the attorneys may come from different backgrounds, they’re all passionate about helping others.
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
Holidays are handmade across the county
LINCOLN COUNTY – It’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, but local organizations are getting set for the holidays with handmade opportunities galore. First up is the Lincoln Cultural Center’s popular Handmade for the Holidays which begins on Friday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. It’s being held at the James W. Warren Citizens Center on Friday, Nov. 18 from 3 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pottery, wood crafts, jewelry, fall and Christmas décor, handmade soaps, wood turnings, upcycled crafts, handmade purses, blankets, embroidered items and so much more.
LC Veterans name their ‘Veteran of the Year’ and Quilts of Valor delivered to area veterans
LINCOLNTON – This year’s Lincoln County Veteran of the Year is a Vietnam War veteran. Arthur “Butch” Roseboro was “drafted out of the cotton fields” in 1969. A lifelong Denver resident, he was member of the last graduating class of Newbold High School. Roseboro grew up in a segregated Lincoln County. He’s still living in the same house he was born in. Roseboro is the first African American Lincoln County Veteran of the Year recipient, according to Chris Duschel.
EMS grant to help ‘strike’ out overdose deaths in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY – The percentage of increase in overdose deaths in Lincoln County has increased by 146% per 100,000 residents from 2019-2021. Statewide, the increase for the period 2019-2021 was 60%. On a weekly basis, Lincoln County Emergency Services personnel attend to an average of 4-5 calls for overdoses. In 2021, there were 32 overdose deaths in Lincoln County. This includes deaths involving all types of medications and drugs: opioids (commonly prescribed opioids, heroin, and synthetic narcotics like fentanyl and fentanyl-analogs), stimulants (cocaine, methamphetamine), benzodiazepines, and others. More specifically, 26 of those overdose deaths were involving illicit opioids, such as heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogs.
