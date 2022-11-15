Patsy Lee Fitzner, age 83, of Renville, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.

RENVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO