Family Promise presents Photos with Santa
Join us for free family fun as we celebrate the season with Family Promise of Kandiyohi County!. Free photos with Santa (and Mrs. Claus, too!) on Saturday, November 19, from 10 am til 12 noon at The Goodness coffee shop in downtown Willmar. Free will donations are accepted to help...
Holidaze comes up Saturday in Downtown Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The annual Holidaze celebration to kick off the Christmas holiday season takes place Saturday in Downtown Willmar. The event is put on by the Willmar Fests Organization, and Willmar Fests President James Miller says even though it's going to be a little bit chillier than it was for last year's Holidaze, a fun time will be had by all...
Creative Arts & Crafts Fair
Where: Howard Lake Middle School Activity Center in Howard Lake. Free admission and prize drawings. Browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and an opportunity to buy, learn and view, technique old and new.
Ruth Ruud
Ruth Ruud, age 97, of Olivia and formerly of Danube passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Olivia Restorative Care Center in Olivia. Funeral services will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville with Pastor Krey Leesman officiating. Burial will be at Zion Methodist Cemetery in Danube. Visitation for Ruth will be one hour prior to the services.
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Shirley Kise
Shirley J. Kise, age 87, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, November 15, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home in Atwater. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Union Cemetery. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Civil commitment hearing in Willmar Friday for Algene Vossen
(Willmar MN-) A civil commitment hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a Willmar woman in 1974. 80-year-old Algene Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Mae Herman, but one year ago Judge Steven Wentzel ruled Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial because he has shown signs of confusion, memory loss and dementia. At the time of the ruling, Vossen's attorney, Kent Marshall, said his client can't participate in his own defense...
Patsy Fitzner
Patsy Lee Fitzner, age 83, of Renville, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
Wildcats Take on Royals in Class AAA Semifinals
(US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis) -- The New London-Spicer Wildcats are back in the State Class AAA Football Tournament for the second straight season when they take on The Watertown-Mayer Royals Saturday afternoon. It's the first trip to the semifinals for the 'Cats since 2014 when they made back-to-back trips to...
Changes coming in Kandiyohi County government
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials are getting ready for some changes in government coming up after the 1st of the year. County Board Chair Corky Berg says current County Administrator Larry Kleindl will be retiring in late February, and will be working with new County Administrator Kelsey Baker... Your browser...
NL-S Wildcats to play for State Championship
The NL-S Wildcats met the Watertown-Mayer Royals on Saturday evening at US Bank Stadium for the Class AAA Semi-final game and came from behind for a 33-28 victory, avenging a loss to the Royals earlier in the season. The Royals season ends with an 11-2 record. The Royals scored first...
