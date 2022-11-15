ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
TENNESSEE STATE
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene at the Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The El Paso County district attorney said Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated to see if it should be prosecuted as a hate crime. The gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
NEW YORK STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

