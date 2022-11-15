Read full article on original website
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WJLA
Metro begins testing prototype faregates in hopes to stop fare evasion
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV and now, Metro is trying out new fare gates designed to stop people from hopping over. The transit agency said they're testing out the prototypes at the Fort Totten station in northeast D.C. The new walls...
WJLA
Dulles celebrates 60-year anniversary of JFK dedicating the groundbreaking airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Just two days after celebrating the opening of its first ever Metro station, officials at Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated again Thursday – this time commemorating the airport’s 60th anniversary. 7News got a rare opportunity to tour Dulles’s original control tower Thursday. It...
WJLA
Thieves stealing keys from mail carriers to open big blue mailboxes; what to look out for
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just in time for the big holiday mailing season is a new threat to worry about. 7News has heard the warnings about the theft of mail from home mailboxes, but now the thieves are hitting bigger targets. They’re stealing the keys letter carriers use to open those big blue drop boxes in neighborhoods and in front of post offices.
WJLA
Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
WJLA
Lockdown cleared at Jackson-Reed High in NW DC after shots were heard in the area
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest D.C. high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon following sounds of gunshots in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles was reported in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street Northwest near the school. Jackson-Reed...
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
WJLA
Candlelight vigil set for Jayz Agnew, 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening for 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside his Prince George's County home. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Temple Hills, Md. Agnew was tragically shot in...
WJLA
DC Weather: sunny start to the weekend will turn cold, windy; rainy Thanksgiving possible
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Plan for a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s for most neighborhoods. Make sure to bundle up for the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade!. Mainly clear skies overnight along with increasing gusty winds will usher in even colder air...
WJLA
DowntownDC Holiday Market opens Friday. Here's what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 18th Annual DowntownDC Holiday Market will open Friday!. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday will help the District get in the holiday spirit. She'll be attending a ribbon cutting before the market officially opens. LIST | DowntownDC Holiday Market to close several northwest streets. Tents are...
WJLA
Brrr! Temps approach freezing as DMV high school football playoffs heat up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you've stepped outside, you know it's winter coat and hat weather. Now imagine having to tackle people in this!. That's what student-athletes across the DMV face Friday night as they play for the right to inch closer to a state title, all the while temps continue to drop toward the freezing mark.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
WJLA
Amazon Fresh donates turkeys, funds for over 100,000 holiday meals for DC area families
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amazon Fresh donated 1,000 turkeys and $50,000 to Capital Area Food Bank ahead of the holiday season. Employees distributed the turkeys to families in need around the DMV. These donations were in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness week which takes place every November. WATCH| Thanksgiving...
WTOP
Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather
It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
