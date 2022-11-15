ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DowntownDC Holiday Market opens Friday. Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 18th Annual DowntownDC Holiday Market will open Friday!. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday will help the District get in the holiday spirit. She'll be attending a ribbon cutting before the market officially opens. LIST | DowntownDC Holiday Market to close several northwest streets. Tents are...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Brrr! Temps approach freezing as DMV high school football playoffs heat up

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you've stepped outside, you know it's winter coat and hat weather. Now imagine having to tackle people in this!. That's what student-athletes across the DMV face Friday night as they play for the right to inch closer to a state title, all the while temps continue to drop toward the freezing mark.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD

