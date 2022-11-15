WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO