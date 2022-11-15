ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
NEW YORK STATE
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
CLINTON, NY
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way

It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Etienne Performs Holiday Magic in Old Forge Thanksgiving Weekend

Illusionist Leon Etienne is giving the year's final weekend of performances in Old Forge and it will be a special holiday themed performance. Etienne, who has performed around the world with his Magic Rocks show including a run on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, is bringing holiday magic to the Strand Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.
OLD FORGE, NY
11 Famous Dicks from New York State

Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're not talking about that. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search. (Also, Tommy Lee was born in Greece, not New York.)
Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

