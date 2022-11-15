Read full article on original website
Related
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning
The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Are Those Bricks? What’s Causing This Upstate NY Tree To Glow Red
A glowing tree in the woods? It might not be from what you think either. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently shared an incredible photo of a tree that's turning heads. At first glance, the tree looks as though there are bricks inside the bark, burning...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
First Widespread Winter Weather of the Season Will Make Sloppy Mid Week Commute
The first round of snow in Central New York was no more than dusting for some and nonexistent for others. But hang on. More is on the way in the first widespread winter weather of the season. A mix of snow, rain, and sleet is possible later this week. The...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way
It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
C’mon Man! Are Drivers Required by Law to Clear Snow From Cars in New York
Is it illegal to drive without cleaning off all the snow from your vehicle in New York state?. We've all seen it. That car on the road piled high with snow. There's just a little hole in the front windshield to see out of. Sometimes there may even be a second small hole in the back window too.
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.
Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend. What...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Etienne Performs Holiday Magic in Old Forge Thanksgiving Weekend
Illusionist Leon Etienne is giving the year's final weekend of performances in Old Forge and it will be a special holiday themed performance. Etienne, who has performed around the world with his Magic Rocks show including a run on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, is bringing holiday magic to the Strand Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
11 Famous Dicks from New York State
Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're not talking about that. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search. (Also, Tommy Lee was born in Greece, not New York.)
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0