Bitstamp Gains Registration in Spain amidst European Expansion
Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, has gained a virtual asset service provider registration in Spain almost four months after it received a similar approval in Italy. Hola Spain! 🇪🇸. We're thrilled to provide all Spanish customers with a safe, secure, and regulated exchange to trade #crypto.#Bitstamp #cryptotrading #regulation pic.twitter.com/e81Pt8N4Xa.
FTX Saw ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Controls’ under Bankman-Fried
John Ray III, the new Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has described the running of the FTX Group under Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and former CEO, as “a complete failure of corporate controls.” Ray III also described the business environment under Bankman-Fried as "unprecedented.”. The new...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
FTX Fallout Reveals a Shambolic Operation
The fallout from the FTX saga has been relentless, and what’s especially remarkable is how many different rabbit holes the story has opened up, as it extends in multiple directions. At the center of it all sits the disgraced former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. The picture of him that emerges,...
Visa, USGFX, Amana and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Now halfway through the month of November, we are witnessing the effects upon the crypto industry from the collapse of FTX. However, the hiring in the forex, crypto and fintech industry still continues nonetheless. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Zenfinex Hires Amana’s Christelle Haddad to Lead Customer Support in MENA
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker, has appointed Christelle Haddad, a Senior Forex Support Executive at Amana Capital, as its Head of Customer Support for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The executive brings about eight years of experience to the role. Haddad, who describes herself as...
US SEC Starts Administrative Proceedings against American CryptoFed
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday kicked off administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed, a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The regulator wants “to determine whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat...
Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade Announce a Strategic Partnership
Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade's clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade's traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading...
